3 replacements for Texas A&M Aggies after firing Jimbo Fisher

With Jimbo Fisher being fired by the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, the opening for the coach of the Texas A&M Aggies opened up. With some potential internal hires in the discussion, there are some big-name coaches who should be considered as the next coach of the program.

Let's take a look at some potential hires the Texas A&M athletic department could look as they look to replace Jimbo Fisher with another highly known coach.

Potential Jimbo Fisher replacements

Here are three options:

#1 Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is the coach for the Ole Miss Rebels. While it would be difficult, it certainly is possible for this connection to happen. He has been with the Rebels since the 2020 season and has a 92-47 career college football record, so he has proven to be a solid coach.

However, it feels unlikely, as there are no ties between Lane Kiffin and the Texas A&M Aggies. Also, why would the Ole Miss Rebels let Kiffin out of his contract to go communicate with another team in the SEC? It makes sense in terms of name value but when diving deeper it gets more unrealistic.

#2 Urban Meyer

Meyer would be another huge name to take over the Texas A&M Aggies. He has been out of the coaching world since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars less than one season after being hired.

He has shown the ability to dominate, but his health concerns would be interesting as the Texas A&M athletic department would need to have his successor in place.

Meyer brings a championship pedigree and has been linked to multiple job openings, so grabbing him would be huge. It seems like he has a desire to return to the sidelines as well.

#3 Mike Elko

Mike Elko is the coach for the Duke Blue Devils. However, he has ties to the Texas program, as he was their defensive coordinator from 2018-21. Elko has proven to be a strong coach, as he has a 15-8 record and won the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year Award last season.

It would be difficult to get him from a solid program like Duke, but considering his ties to the Texas A&M Aggies, it would be interesting. Also, transitioning to a defensive-minded coach after Jimbo Fisher would be an interesting move in the SEC with some potent offensive teams.