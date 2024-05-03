3 teams that can leave for Big Ten if ACC collapse happens ahead of 2024 season

The Big Ten continues to be able to add teams to one of the major conferences in college football. It may be able to add some Atlantic Coast Conference teams as the ACC's collapse is seemingly inevitable. That means all the programs are going to be available to acquire for the remaining conferences.

What are some of the teams that the Big Ten would want to add to its roster?

Teams that can leave for Big Ten if ACC collapse happens

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles have been a dominant program, and they had a massive argument to be part of the College Football Playoff last season. The university is in a lawsuit with the ACC. It would be intriguing as an addition. Its stock continues to rise, and getting a Florida school could help get a high school recruiting hotbed for the Big Ten as well.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

OK, while Notre Dame is an independent college football program, it's an ACC member for all of its other sports. Notre Dame wants to see a significant increase in its media rights deal, and that may not happen by remaining independent. This could be a chance for the Big Ten to swoop in and add them.

While the Miami Hurricanes have not contended for a national championship in a while, this seems to add up with what the Big Ten is trying to do. The conference expanded west with its most recent additions to have all of the time zones but has not infiltrated the Southeastern portion of the United States. Miami has a rich history, and adding that to the Big Ten could be valuable in itself.

Plus, having a strong school within the footprint of the rival Southeastern Conference would be intriguing.