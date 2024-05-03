3 teams who could join Big 12 expansion in the recent wave of conference realignment in 2024

The Big 12 has been extremely aggressive in adding programs in the last few years. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is looking to create a superconference while focusing on multiple sports rather than just college football, which is the money maker.

With the next wave of conference realignment on the forefront of people's minds, which teams are the most likely to join the Big 12? Let's look at the next three teams that the conference should be focused on adding.

Teams that could join Big 12

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Florida State Seminoles have been in a legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference and likely are on their way out soon, especially if they win the lawsuit. The Seminoles are seen as a valuable addition to any of the big conferences that are looking to continue expanding.

While the Seminoles are not likely heading to the Southeastern Conference, if they are free, expect the Big 12 to make a play to add them to its roster of universities.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes would be an intriguing program to join the Big 12 as they seemingly are one of the programs that makes a lot of sense. The Hurricanes are strong in multiple sports and have a rich history, so this would be a great addition for the conference as a whole. With their potential in-state rivalry with the UCF Knights, this would be a great addition fit for the conference.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are in a similar situation as the Florida State Seminoles. They are in a legal battle with the ACC as well and looking to exit the conference due to a myriad of factors, including the media rights deal being insufficient compared to the rival conferences.

The Tigers have a rich history as they were the only non-SEC college football program to win a national championship between 2015-22. This will be a major boost while targeting the Southeastern portion of the United States and taking some potential market share from the SEC.