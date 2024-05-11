3 teams that could leave Atlantic coast if ACC collapse happens in next wave of conference realignment

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been dealing with a lot of issues, and the possibility of the ACC collapse seemingly is getting closer. However, if that happens, which teams are going to be sought after?

Let's take a deeper dive into the ACC to determine which teams are likely to join a rival conference.

Three ACC teams that could leave the conference

#1 Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are in an interesting position, as they are in a lawsuit with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

They seemingly are attempting to leave the conference without the estimated $571 million Grant of Rights deal and exit fees to leave before the next media rights deal is available.

With the Clemson Tigers being a successful ACC college program without the affiliation of the Southeastern Conference, this's a chance for the Big Ten or Big 12 to add them to get a piece of the market share in a rival conference's home base.

That would be interesting, as it's likely the SEC would want to add a program with a rich history and right inside the geographical location of the conference as well.

#2 Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are in a very similar situation to the Clemson Tigers, so there's no need to repeat it.

If the Grant of Rights is ruled unlawful in nature, it could be a massive domino in teams leaving the conference as a whole. However, Florida State has a certain prestige of being a big-named program in the southeastern portion of the United States.

So rival conferences may want to try to take a hotbed of football like Florida to improve their standing.

#3 North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the more intriguing teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference that could be on the move soon.

The Big 12 Conference seemingly could be interested, as the Tar Heels have a strong college football as well as being one of the top college basketball teams in the nation.

With the possibility that the media rights share will increase if they join a different conference, the Tar Heels could be a team that other conferences will target.

