3 teams that could make early ACC exit amid FSU lawsuit in 2024 ft. Clemson

The ACC has been dealing with many headlines throughout the last few months and not for the right reasons. There are some schools that could be on the exit as things continue to unwind in the Atlantic Cost Conference's legal battle with the Florida State Seminoles.

So, which are the schools that could be searching for a new conference to call home?

ACC teams who could leave the conference

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers could leave the conference, as they are in the midst of their own legal battle with the ACC.

The university could find some place where they receive more financial support with a different conference and also be out of the ACC, where there's seemingly bad blood between the school and the conference.

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are also in a legal dispute with the Atlantic Coast Conference, so their potential departure should not be shocking. They are in a very similar situation as the Clemson Tigers, but their exit seems likely to happen.

The Seminoles were the originators of a public issue with the conference and could easily be the big fish in a small pond for conference realignment. Expect to see the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 show some level of interest if FSU is to become available.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes could be an intriguing option to realistically make a jump from the ACC to another conference. One conference that could be interested in the Hurricanes could be the Big 12 Conference for a multitude of reasons.

One, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been primarily targeting schools that can compete in multiple sports. Miami has a solid basketball program and football, so they could use that to the conference's advantage.

Another reason is that the Big 12 doesn't have a strong presence in the state of Florida, as they only have the UCF Knights. The Hurricanes' arrival would create an in-state rival and a marquee program in one of the biggest states for recruits.