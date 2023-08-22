3 toughest and 3 weakest 2023 college football nonconference schedules

The 2023 college football season is set to kick off this weekend as 13 teams take the field.

Take a look at the three teams with the toughest and three with the weakest 2023 nonconference schedules:

Three toughest 2023 college football nonconference schedules

#1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish enter the 2023 college football season as the 13th-ranked team in the nation after finishing last season with a 9-4 record.

They will technically play a full schedule of nonconference games, as they're not in a conference. They face three top-nine preseason opponents. Even if ACC opponents are excluded from their non-conference schedule, excluding the No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame face the No.3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 6-ranked USC Trojans.

They also face the Navy Midshipmen, Tennessee State Tigers, Central Michigan Chippewas and Stanford Cardinal.

#2 Florida Gators

The Gators enter the 2023 college football season unranked. Florida finished last season with a 6-7 record.

They open their season with three nonconference games in their first four games. They visit the No.14-ranked Utah Utes and host the McNeese State Cowboys and Charlotte 49ers.

Florida conclude their regular season schedule with a nonconference neutral site game against the No. 8-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

#3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets enter the 2023 college football season unranked after finishing last season with a 5-7 record.

They open their season with two nonconference games in the first three games. They host the South Carolina State Bulldogs and visit the No. 22-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

Georgia Tech host the Bowling Green State Falcons midseason before concluding their regular season with a nonconference home game against the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Three weakest 2023 college football nonconference schedules

#1 Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines enter the 2023 college football season as the second-ranked team in the nation.

Michigan finished last season with a 13-1 record, reaching the College Football Playoff. They failed to reach the national championship, losing the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wolverines start their season with three nonconference home games, the only games outside of the Big Ten on their schedule. They host the East Carolina Pirates, UNLV Rebels and Bowling Green State Falcons.

#2 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs enter the 2023 college football season as the top-ranked team in the nation. Georgia finished last season with a 15-0 record, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second straight season.

The Bulldogs open their season with three nonconference home games in their first four games. They host the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks, Ball State Cardinals and UAB Blazers.

Georgia conclude their regular season schedule with a nonconference road game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

#3 Boston College Eagles

The Eagles enter the 2023 college football season unranked. Boston College finished last season with a 3-9 record.

The Eagles open their season with two nonconference home games against the Northern Illinois Huskies and Holy Cross Crusaders. Boston College has two midseason nonconference games, visiting the Army Black Knights and the UConn Huskies.