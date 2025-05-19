3 underdog SEC teams that could prove lethal in 2025 college football season ft. Vanderbilt

It's been two seasons since a Southeastern Conference team won the national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight title in 2022, but since then, one of the best Power Five conferences has yet to lift the trophy.

When it comes to the SEC, eyes are always on big programs such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas, but teams like Vanderbilt have come around as dark horses.

3 SEC teams that can be lethal in 2025

1) Vanderbilt Commodores

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Under the leadership of Clark Lea last season, the Commodores stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide and secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Diego Pavia was instrumental in their resurgence, finishing the season with 2,293 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 923 rushing yards and seven scores.

With a roster that ranks highly in ESPN’s returning production rankings, Vanderbilt can be considered a big threat to several SEC powerhouses, especially the LSU Tigers, whom the Commordores will face on Oct. 18.

2) Kentucky Wildcats

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Getty

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 4-8 (1-7) season, where the only shining light was defeating Ole Miss on Sept. 27. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops can't afford another bad season and has hit the transfer portal hard.

Notable additions include Mi'Quise Grace from South Dakota and Alex Wollschlaeger from Bowling Green, among others. The acquisitions were made to bolster its offensive line.

In 2025, there are only a few matchups where the Wildcats are favored to win, but that should also mean that there will be several opportunities for them to take down a big program.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Clemson - Source: Imagn

The Gamecocks are climbing up the SEC charts slowly under the leadership of Shane Beamer. Last season, they defeated some top programs such as Texas A&M, Clemson and Oklahoma. They finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, and 5-3 in conference play.

LaNorris Sellers is once again expected to lead the offense next season. He finished 2024 with 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

South Carolina has a promising roster that can take on the SEC hierarchy and contend for a top spot.

