3 underdog teams to watch out for in Week 1 of college football ft. Florida

Week 1 of the college football season is almost here, and the betting lines for the bulk of college football schools' first games have been established. However, even being the favorite in the sportsbook does not ensure victory.

Let's dive into a few programs that can win as underdogs in Week 1.

Underdog teams to watch out for in Week 1 of college football

1) Florida Gators

The Miami Hurricanes may be the 19th-ranked program in the AP Preseason Poll but there are still a lot of questions surrounding the team.

Florida has the better quarterback in Graham Mertz, who should be viewed as a star after a 20:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have a brand new quarterback in Cameron Ward.

Florida is currently 3-point home underdogs against the Miami Hurricanes and they can win this game outright.

2) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

According to the sportsbooks, the seventh-ranked team in the AP Preseason Poll is a three-point underdog against the 20th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies for this Week 1 matchup.

Texas A&M has two new offensive linemen, including Kolinu'u Faaiu at center, while their secondary has three new faces in the starting lineup.

Expect Notre Dame to dominate and take full advantage of Conner Weigman, who is coming off an injury in late September that kept him out to get reps with his teammates.

3) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to host the UCLA Bruins, who have a completely different identity after seeing coach Chip Kelly leave for the Ohio State offensive coordinator position while former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn left for the USC Trojans this offseason.

With Ethan Garbers starting for the program officially, there are question marks as the quarterback position kept changing a year ago.

Hawaii played in Week 0 against the Delaware State Hornets and looked dominant (35-14 win), with quarterback Brayden Schager contributing four touchdowns on the day.

Hawaii is a 14-point home underdog but this should be an interesting game as the Rainbow Warriors play well at home.

