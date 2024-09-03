3 underrated Michigan Wolverines in latest edition of EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Rayshaun Benny

The No.9-ranked Michigan Wolverines were able to get off to a strong start in the 2024 college football season. The defending national champions cruised to a 30-10 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs. While their opponents brought the score within six midway through the fourth quarter, they responded with two touchdowns to put the game away for good.

Their schedule will get much tougher in Week 2 as the No.4-ranked Texas Longhorns visit Ann Arbor. Ahead of that matchup, take a look at three Wolverines who were underrated in the latest update of EA Sports College Football 25.

3 underrated Michigan Wolverines in latest edition of EA Sports College Football 25

#1: Rayshaun Benny

Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant got the attention at defensive tackle for the Michigan Wolverines, entering the season as both are projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Rayshaun Benny stole the show in Week 1, however, as he recorded five total tackles, two solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. He is rated an 82 overall in EA Sports College Football 2025.

#2: Kalel Mullings

Similar to Rayshaun Benny, Kalel Mullings flew under the radar this offseason with Donovan Edwards garnering plenty of preseason hype. The former was able to carry the load as the latter struggled in Week 1. Mullings ran for 92 yards on 15 carries, however, he is rated just an 81 overall in EA Sports College Football 25.

#3: Zeke Berry

Zeke Berry did not receive much recognition in the offseason and EA Sports College Football 25 was no different as he earned a rating of 80 overall. The safety set up the Michigan Wolverines' first touchdown drive of the season as he intercepted a pass just one minute into the game. He finished with one interception and two solo tackles.

