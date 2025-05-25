3 underrated Ohio State players who could give Arch Manning & Texas hard time in 2025 season opener ft. Caleb Downs

Texas and Ohio State face off to open the season in what could be one of the most appealing and important games of the year. In what will be one of the storylines to watch during the day, Arch Manning opens his first season as a starter, facing the top defense from 2024 on the road.

While the Ohio State Buckeyes lost key contributors to the NFL Draft, including Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau and Cody Simon, they have enough playmakers on defense to make life difficult for the sophomore quarterback.

Here are three players to watch from Ryan Day's defense in Texas vs. Ohio State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Three Ohio State players who could threaten Arch Manning and Texas

3) Jermaine Matthews Jr, Cornerback

Jermanine Mathews will play opposite Davison Igbinosun. While both cornerbacks are talented, Matthews doesn't commit penalties and is as good at shutting down opposing receivers as any corner in college football.

However, Matthews, and Igbinosun for that matter, will no longer have the elite pass rush that stifled opposing quarterbacks last season. They will have to step up in the secondary to stop Arch Manning and the Longhorns. Matthews finished with 22 tackles and a sack last season.

2) Sonny Styles, Linebacker

While less recognized than Cody Simon, Sonny Styles is coming off a solid season for Ohio State. He finished 2024 with 100 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five pass breakups.

Styles already shone against the Texas Longhorns, with nine tackles and a sack in last season's Cotton Bowl. He will once again be key to shut down the Texas ground game and put pressure on Manning when the occasion calls for it.

Last season was also his first as a linebacker, after starting his college career as a safety, the Pickerington, Ohio, native found himself at home at the position.

1) Caleb Downs, Safety

Caleb Downs is back for another season at Columbus and is among the top defensive players in college football this year. Just like Sonny Styles, Downs has proved what he can do against Texas in the past.

Downs' tackle for a seven-yard loss had forced the Longhorns to throw in Jack Sawyer's scoop and score play. He also intercepted Quinn Ewers to put the game away for Ohio State, essentially.

During the season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide safety finished his first season in Columbus with 81 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Just like Matthews Jr., Downs might be forced to take on a larger role this year with a new front four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.