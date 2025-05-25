3 underrated Ohio State players who could give Arch Manning & Texas hard time in 2025 season opener ft. Caleb Downs

Texas and Ohio State face off to open the season in what could be one of the most appealing and important games of the year. In what will be one of the storylines to watch during the day, Arch Manning opens his first season as a starter, facing the top defense from 2024 on the road.
While the Ohio State Buckeyes lost key contributors to the NFL Draft, including Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau and Cody Simon, they have enough playmakers on defense to make life difficult for the sophomore quarterback.
Here are three players to watch from Ryan Day's defense in Texas vs. Ohio State.
Three Ohio State players who could threaten Arch Manning and Texas
3) Jermaine Matthews Jr, Cornerback
Jermanine Mathews will play opposite Davison Igbinosun. While both cornerbacks are talented, Matthews doesn't commit penalties and is as good at shutting down opposing receivers as any corner in college football.
However, Matthews, and Igbinosun for that matter, will no longer have the elite pass rush that stifled opposing quarterbacks last season. They will have to step up in the secondary to stop Arch Manning and the Longhorns. Matthews finished with 22 tackles and a sack last season.
2) Sonny Styles, Linebacker
While less recognized than Cody Simon, Sonny Styles is coming off a solid season for Ohio State. He finished 2024 with 100 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five pass breakups.
Styles already shone against the Texas Longhorns, with nine tackles and a sack in last season's Cotton Bowl. He will once again be key to shut down the Texas ground game and put pressure on Manning when the occasion calls for it.
Last season was also his first as a linebacker, after starting his college career as a safety, the Pickerington, Ohio, native found himself at home at the position.
1) Caleb Downs, Safety
Caleb Downs is back for another season at Columbus and is among the top defensive players in college football this year. Just like Sonny Styles, Downs has proved what he can do against Texas in the past.
Downs' tackle for a seven-yard loss had forced the Longhorns to throw in Jack Sawyer's scoop and score play. He also intercepted Quinn Ewers to put the game away for Ohio State, essentially.
During the season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide safety finished his first season in Columbus with 81 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Just like Matthews Jr., Downs might be forced to take on a larger role this year with a new front four.
