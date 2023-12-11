'30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997': Full cast details, streaming options, and more explored

ESPN debuted another installment of the "30 for 30" series titled: "The Great Heisman Race of 1997." The highly anticipated documentary was witnessed by millions of fans on the network as well as other streaming services like Fubo TV, Sling and DirecTV.

The film narrates the tale of the 1997 Heisman Trophy race, taking audiences back to the late 1990s, and delves into a season etched in the memories of fans. The cast features legendary players like Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson, who took center stage in a debate that continues to resonate in college football.

ESPN's description of the documentary in November gave fans an idea of what to expect in the documentary. It created a lot of anticipation for the edition of "30 for 30" among fans.

“Peyton Manning stunned the sports world in 1997 by deciding to return for his senior season at Tennessee and spurning the NFL, making him the Heisman front-runner as he set his sights on an SEC Championship,” ESPN said in a press release for the film.

“But while Manning would be the preseason favorite for the hallowed honor, other candidates would find their way into the conversation when the games began. There was Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf, making a bid for an even more impressive season than Manning.”

How to watch “The Great Heisman Race of 1997”

Directed by Gentry Kirby, the documentary debuted live on Saturday and was available to fans on ESPN and a host of streaming services. However, fans who miss the live telecast can still catch it.

ESPN earlier noted that the film will be over on its streaming ESPN+ service following the premiere along with the rest of the "30 for 30" series. Fans willing to watch the documentary have to resort to subscription-based services.

Cast in the documentary

The documentary was mainly centered around the four finalists of the 2023 Heisman Trophy. These are quarterback Peyton Manning, who surprisingly returned for his senior season at Tennessee, as well as highly talented Michigan cornerback, who doubled as a wide receiver, Charles Woodson.

The film also features wide receiver Randy Moss, whose career was delayed by legal issues. He signed with Notre Dame but had his application denied before redshirting one season before being dismissed at Florida State. He starred for two seasons at Marshall. Outstanding Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf was the fourth finalist for the coveted college football award in 1997.