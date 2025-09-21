"$4,000,000 bust. Disgraceful": Carson Beck flamed by fans for throwing costly INT as Miami struggles vs. Florida

College football fans teed off on Miami quarterback Carson Beck after throwing an interception in the third quarter of the Hurricanes' game against Florida on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While highly favored Miami is holding on to a 13-7 lead, Beck threw a pass on the Florida 48-yard line. However, his pass was intercepted by Gators defender Cormani McClain at the 3:15 mark of the third quarter.

That led to fans criticizing the Hurricanes' signal-caller on X. A football enthusiast called him a bust with that errant throw.

Mike LaValva @MGLaValva $4M BUST - Carson Beck. Disgraceful!

Other fans were utterly disappointed with the play.

Sharp Insights @ChiPokerGuy Carson Beck getting exposed on national tv tonight. Buddy is utter dogshit.

Brendan @BigbBets_ Carson Beck is turbo dogshit

However, other users weren't surprised by Beck throwing a costly interception in a crucial game.

JP! 🇭🇹 @jp4ss3 Carson Beck throwing a pick at the worst time isn’t even surprising 😂😂😂

Jackson Smith @Jacksonchase14 Carson Beck is back to the Carson Beck we know!

Peso @PesoKnows very apparent why Georgia had no issue letting Carson Beck leave. there’s 3rd graders playing Pop Warner with more brain power.

jamo @Seeeworld I don’t wanna hear about Carson beck ever again he’s ASS

Fortunately for Miami, Florida failed to capitalize on the miscue and committed a turnover in the next play. Gators quarterback DJ Lagway threw a two-yard pass on 4th-and-3 at the Miami 33 and ended up a yard short of a first down at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes regained possession afterwards and Dylan Joyce punted for 50 yards.

