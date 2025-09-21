"$4,000,000 bust. Disgraceful": Carson Beck flamed by fans for throwing costly INT as Miami struggles vs. Florida

By Geoff
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:59 GMT
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (Image Source: IMAGN)
Miami quarterback Carson Beck (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans teed off on Miami quarterback Carson Beck after throwing an interception in the third quarter of the Hurricanes' game against Florida on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While highly favored Miami is holding on to a 13-7 lead, Beck threw a pass on the Florida 48-yard line. However, his pass was intercepted by Gators defender Cormani McClain at the 3:15 mark of the third quarter.

That led to fans criticizing the Hurricanes' signal-caller on X. A football enthusiast called him a bust with that errant throw.

Other fans were utterly disappointed with the play.

However, other users weren't surprised by Beck throwing a costly interception in a crucial game.

Fortunately for Miami, Florida failed to capitalize on the miscue and committed a turnover in the next play. Gators quarterback DJ Lagway threw a two-yard pass on 4th-and-3 at the Miami 33 and ended up a yard short of a first down at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes regained possession afterwards and Dylan Joyce punted for 50 yards.

