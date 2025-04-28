4 Alabama stars that went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft

Alabama had a fairly productive 2025 NFL Draft, with seven Tide players getting selected. That said, even Alabama doesn't have a 100% success rate. Four Tide players who worked out at Alabama's Pro Day didn't get drafted, two of whom were projected by some as likely draft picks. Here's a rundown on the Tide stars who were left out.

4 Alabama Stars who went undrafted in 2025 NFL Draft

While Robbie Ouzts (45) was picked, fellow tight end CJ Dippre (81) was not. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

CJ Dippre, TE

A transfer from Maryland, Dippre started for two years for the Tide. In 2024, he caught 21 passes for 256 yards. He's nearly 6-foot-5 tall and at around 255 pounds, had the physicality to block NFL rushers, but also enough speed (4.69 second 40-yard dash) to make catches over the middle

Many draft observers thought Dippre would be picked, potentially in the fifth or sixth round. Instead, less utilized Bama TE Robbie Ouzts was a fifth round pick, while Dippre was left waiting. Dippre has indicated that he'll sign a free agent deal with the New England Patriots to pursue his NFL dreams.

James Burnip, P

An Aussie punter, Burnip was one of the best ever to play for the Tide. He averaged 43.9 yards per punt in his college career, second in Alabama history. As a senior, Burnip averaged 45.4 yards per kick.

Burnip was ranked as the second best punter in the draft by draft guru Dane Brugler. Unfortunately for him, only one punter, Florida State's Jeremy Crawshaw (who Brugler had ahead of Burnip) was selected in the draft. Burnip has signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. He'll get a legitimate shot at the NFL.

Graham Nicholson, K

Nicholson, who transferred from Miami of Ohio, was 8 for 10 on field goals in his lone season at Alabama, including a 51-yard make in the bowl game against Michigan. He was 60-for-71 at Miami and demonstrated incredible reliability.

Dane Brugler projected Nicholson as the eighth best kicker and only two were chosen in the draft. No NFL destination has been announced for Nicholson, but he seems likely to ink a free agent deal ahead of training camp.

Kneeland Hibbett, LS

Hibbett is a long snapper, which makes him even less likely to have been picked than a kicker. One long snapper was selected in the draft, and it wasn't Hibbett. He was ranked as the nation's No. 9 draft-eligible long snapper by Dane Brugler. Hibbett has inked a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins and will try to make a roster of practice squad via that route.

What do you think of Alabama's undrafted players? Share your take on them below in our comments section!

