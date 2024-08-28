4 Big 12 QBs who could be a bust in Week 1 of college football season ft. Shedeur Sanders 

Week 1 for the Big 12 could turn into a big nightmare. Many of the league's quarterbacks are in Week 1 situations where they're vulnerable to talented underdogs. Sure, some are playing the Towsons and New Mexicos of the world. But some Big 12 QBs could have a real struggle on Saturday.

Here's a closer look at four quarterbacks who could face some issues in their opening matchups of the new college football season.

4 Big 12 QBs who could be a bust in Week 1

West Virginia QB Garrett Greene has a tough week 1 match-up with Penn State (Image Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

After a 4-8 season, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are getting tons of preseason hype. His son, Shedeur, could even be a Heisman candidate. But the biggest way to pop the bubble for Colorado would be overlooking their Week 1 opponent, North Dakota State.

Yes, that's an FCS team. But the 17-time national title winners aren't just any FCS team. Since 2006, the Bison have played 11 FBS teams. Their record in those games is 7-4. That includes victories over Minnesota, Kansas, Minnesota again, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State and Iowa.

NDSU is no fluke. That's why Colorado is just a 10-point favorite. If Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs look past NDSU, they could have an awful Week 1.

#2. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State

In much the same vein, Alan Bowman and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are getting a tough FCS draw. The Cowboys host back-to-back national champion South Dakota State. While SDSU is just 2-10 against FBS teams all-time, the last three games were a win and two one-score losses.

Meanwhile, Bowman is coming off a season where he threw 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Even with all-everything running back Ollie Gordon beside him, if Bowman starts turning the ball over, OSU, just a 9.5-point favorite, might be in big trouble.

#3. Garrett Greene, West Virginia

Unlike the other teams in the league, there's nothing subtle about facing Penn State as a difficult matchup. That's the task ahead of Greene and the West Virginia Mountaineers. A season ago, the dual-threat QB turned recent their fortunes around. But his reward is a battle with a potential CFP team. Even at home, West Virginia is an 8-point underdog.

A season ago, Greene and WVU lost to Penn State 38-15 in a game that wasn't even that close. PSU outgained West Virginia by 170 yards. Greene and his teammates would love to avoid a repeat of that performance.

#4. Josh Hoover, TCU

Hoover and the Horned Frogs go to Stanford for their Week 1 game. While the Cardinal aren't exactly a daunting opening foe, TCU still figures to get a good battle. A season ago, Hoover split time under center, throwing for 15 touchdowns, but also nine interceptions.

TCU is a 10-point favorite on the road, but Stanford, unlike most Week 1 opponents in the Big 12, could capitalize on some TCU mistakes and make a good game of it.

Which Big 12 QBs do you think could drop the ball in Week 1? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

