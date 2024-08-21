4 CFB teams that find themselves in good spot with loaded 2025 RB class

Loading up at the running back spot in college football is crucial for success as these players can dominate games with running and receiving. Let's take a deeper dive into a few teams that made significant upgrades to their backfield in the Class of 2025 recruiting.

CFB teams with loaded 2025 RB class

LSU Tigers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is difficult to argue that the LSU Tigers have significantly improved their backfield for the future. They were able to keep the top running back in the Class of 2025 - the Metairie, Louisiana native Harlem Berry.

He is the only five-star running back in the class and is also the 20th-ranked prospect overall, as per On3 industry rankings. He is smaller than most backs as he is listed at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, but could be shifty in the backfield.

Trending

The Tigers were not done as they also added the 13th-ranked running back in the class in JT Lindsey out of Alexandria, Louisiana. Keeping two in-state players is valuable. Lindsey is the fifth-ranked player out of Louisiana as well as the 175th-overall in the Class of 2025, per On3 rankings.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide were also able to get a dynamic pair of running backs in the loaded Class of 2025 as they signed four-star running backs Akylin Dear and Anthony Rogers.

Dear is the second-ranked running back in the Class of 2025 and is the 38th-ranked prospect overall, per On3 industry rankings. He is coming out of Quitman, Mississippi, and is the third-ranked player in the state.

Roll Tide was not done as they were also able to get the fifth-ranked running back in the class - Anthony Rogers - to stay home. He is from Montgomery, Alabama, and is listed as a smaller running back, at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds. The difference in sizes could be a fun factor for Alabama in the future.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have two outstanding running backs that they were able to recruit from the Class of 2025. Gideon Davidson and Marquise Henderson have been recruited for their backfield.

Davidson is coming out of Lynchburg, Virginia. He is 5-foot-11.5, 202 pounds and is a top-75 player in the Class of 2025, including third at the running back position, according to On3 industry rankings.

Marquise Henderson is another four-star running back and is just outside the top 300 players in the Class of 2025 at 309.

He is coming out of Anderson, South Carolina and is ranked third in the state. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 172 pounds. So, it will be interesting to see if he gains weight before taking the field as an undersized running back.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have two incredible running backs joining the team in the Class of 2025 - four-star RBs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill.

Davison is the seventh-ranked running back in the class and the ninth-ranked player in the state of California, as per On3 industry rankings. At 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, he can absorb hits and continue to be a star in college football.

Hill is somewhat different as a player as he is the 12th-ranked running back in the Class of 2025 and the fifth-ranked player in the state of Illinois (On3). He is a bit of a prototypical size for an incoming freshman running back and is listed as 5-foot-10.5, 180 pounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.