4 college football coaches who hit the course at Regions Tradition Pro-Am ft. Nick Saban and Hugh Freeze 

Many college football coaches are keen golfers, normally participating in a round of golf when they are not leading their respective programs. On Wednesday, four college football coaches participating in the Regions Tradition Pro Am, in Alabama.

Coaches from both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers were involved, but who were they?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Four college football coaches who were at the Regions Tradition Pro Am

#1 Nick Saban

Nick Saban's love for golf has been mentioned many times. The now retired coach has more time to play golf, and it's something he does regularly.

Saban was with the Alabama Crimson Tide for nearly 20 years and turned the program into a modern dynasty.

Nick Saban had already won a national championship before arriving in Tuscaloosa with the LSU Tigers. But with the Crimson Tide, he won six national championships and nine SEC championships.

Additionally, under Saban, Alabama was always in contention for a national championship, something they would want to continue under their new coach.

#2 Kalen DeBoer

The new coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide was also present at the tournament. Kalen DeBoer became the coach days after Saban announced his retirement, and the appointment is the reward of a career that has had a meteoric rise.

DeBoer started out Sioux Falls, who didn't play in the NCAA at the time, before working his way up to the Washington Huskies. There, in the two seasons in charge, DeBoer led them to a national championship game before his departure to Tuscaloosa.

#3 Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze is the coach of the Auburn Tigers, starting the role last season to some success.

Freeze has had a varied coaching career. Like Kalen DeBoer, he started in a lower division before making his way to the big leagues, becoming the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

His tenure at the Rebels was controversial. The Rebels committed various high-level violations the NCAA found Freeze to be responsible for. The Rebels were stripped of most of their wins from his tenure.

Freeze made his return to coaching with Liberty and back into the SEC with Auburn, where he will hope that this tenure will be more successful than his time with Ole Miss

#4 Tommy Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville was the coach of the Auburn Tigers for 10 seasons between 1999-2008. During this period, Tuberville became the only Auburn coach to defeat Alabama six consecutive times and had an unbeaten season in 2004.

However, despite going unbeaten and winning the SEC, they were denied a spot in the National Championship game, as there were five unbeaten sides that year.

Tuberville would later have stints with Texas Tech and Cincinnati before retiring from coaching and is now a US Senator, representing the state of Alabama.

Who do you think is the greatest college football coach to coach either Alabama or Auburn?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback