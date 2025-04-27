4 Colorado stars that went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of the most discussed teams heading into the 2025 NFL draft. They had two of the biggest stars entering the draft: wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Hunter was the second player selected, but Sanders had a historic draft fall.

Despite being projected as an early first-round pick for several months leading up to the draft, Sanders fell to the fifth round of the draft before getting selected by the Cleveland Browns. The Buffaloes then had wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester selected in the sixth round, bringing their drafted players total to four.

While the Buffaloes had a successful draft with four players selected, there were still a few notable names not picked. They had four players sign as undrafted free agents shortly after the 2025 NFL draft concluded.

4 Colorado stars who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

#1 Will Sheppard

The Colorado Buffaloes had a trio of wide receivers after Travis Hunter that were viewed as possible late-round picks: LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard. While Wester and Horn were selected in the sixth round, Sheppard went undrafted.

However, it did not take long for him to find a team after the draft. Shortly after the end of the draft, Will Sheppard officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#2 Shilo Sanders

While Shedeur Sanders did not slide out of the draft despite his massive fall, his brother, safety Shilo Sanders, did not get drafted. It was always viewed as a possibility that Shilo could go undrafted, but it was still a disappointment for the Sanders family.

Fortunately for Shilo Sanders, he did not need to wait long to find an NFL home. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will get to go to training camp with former Colorado teammate Will Sheppard.

#3 Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was not viewed as someone who was very likely to be drafted. Despite low draft expectations, he was picked up as an undrafted free agent less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the draft. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#4 BJ Green

Joining Silmon in Jacksonville is defensive end BJ Green. Similarly, Green was not projected to be drafted but was able to find a home shortly after the end of the draft. Both Silmon and Green will join their former Buffaloes teammate, Travis Hunter, at training camp in Jacksonville next season.

