4 Georgia stars that went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs had the second-most players selected in the 2025 NFL draft with 13. They had three players selected in the first round: Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks. 10 more players were then selected from rounds 2 to 7.
However, some good players still went undrafted. While it was certainly disappointing for many of those players, it does not necessarily mark the end of their NFL careers. Several of them secured deals with NFL teams as undrafted free agents shortly after the conclusion of the draft.
Here are four Georgia stars who signed with NFL teams after going undrafted.
4 Georgia stars who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft
#1 Xavier Truss
Offensive lineman Xavier Truss was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft despite his strong performances. He spent six seasons at Georgia, where he split time as a tackle and guard. He started 42 games throughout his career and played a big role in the team's 2022 National Championship win. After the draft, he signed with the Denver Broncos.
#2 Nazir Stackhouse
Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse confirmed after the draft that he is signing with the Green Bay Packers. Stackhouse is a five-year Bulldogs veteran who started to play a big role in the 2022 season. This past year, he registered 27 total tackles, including 10 solo efforts, and one pass defended. He started for the past three seasons, including during the 2022 National Championship run.
#3 Chaz Chambliss
Offensive linebacker Chaz Chambliss is another Georgia player who was not selected during the 2025 NFL draft. However, he did not need to wait long as he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the end of the draft, according to agent Sammy Spina.
Chambliss spent the past four seasons with the Bulldogs and was an impactful player throughout his career. However, he took a huge jump forward this season, registering 41 total tackles, including 26 solo efforts, and 6.5 sacks.
#4 Ben Yurosek
Tight end Ben Yurosek will be joining Chambliss as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. After going undrafted, the Vikings confirmed that they are signing Yurosek with an undrafted free agent contract. It was not a surprise that he went undrafted after finishing his only season at Georgia with 15 receptions for 185 yards and no TDs.
