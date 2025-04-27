4 Georgia stars that went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs had the second-most players selected in the 2025 NFL draft with 13. They had three players selected in the first round: Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks. 10 more players were then selected from rounds 2 to 7.

Ad

However, some good players still went undrafted. While it was certainly disappointing for many of those players, it does not necessarily mark the end of their NFL careers. Several of them secured deals with NFL teams as undrafted free agents shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

Here are four Georgia stars who signed with NFL teams after going undrafted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

4 Georgia stars who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

#1 Xavier Truss

Ad

Trending

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft despite his strong performances. He spent six seasons at Georgia, where he split time as a tackle and guard. He started 42 games throughout his career and played a big role in the team's 2022 National Championship win. After the draft, he signed with the Denver Broncos.

#2 Nazir Stackhouse

Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse confirmed after the draft that he is signing with the Green Bay Packers. Stackhouse is a five-year Bulldogs veteran who started to play a big role in the 2022 season. This past year, he registered 27 total tackles, including 10 solo efforts, and one pass defended. He started for the past three seasons, including during the 2022 National Championship run.

Ad

#3 Chaz Chambliss

Offensive linebacker Chaz Chambliss is another Georgia player who was not selected during the 2025 NFL draft. However, he did not need to wait long as he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the end of the draft, according to agent Sammy Spina.

Chambliss spent the past four seasons with the Bulldogs and was an impactful player throughout his career. However, he took a huge jump forward this season, registering 41 total tackles, including 26 solo efforts, and 6.5 sacks.

Ad

#4 Ben Yurosek

Tight end Ben Yurosek will be joining Chambliss as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. After going undrafted, the Vikings confirmed that they are signing Yurosek with an undrafted free agent contract. It was not a surprise that he went undrafted after finishing his only season at Georgia with 15 receptions for 185 yards and no TDs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!