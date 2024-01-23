4 major additions Ryan Day's Ohio State made after arch-rival Michigan won the 2024 CFP national championship 

Ohio State saw its long-term rival, Michigan, win the national championship earlier this month and it has had a great response to that. The Wolverines have dominated under Jim Harbaugh in the last few years and finally secured the ultimate goal last season.

The Buckeyes are looking to replicate the national championship success and have made significant additions to the team to ensure that goal is achieved.

Let’s look at the four recent additions that could play a crucial role in the title run in the upcoming season.

Ohio State’s four new addition ahead of the 2024 season

#1. Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien has been named Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator, taking over from Brian Hartline. He recently left the New England Patriots OC job following Bill Belichick’s departure.

The Boston-born coach possesses a lot of experience in college football. He has served in different roles across several programs since 1993. He was notably Penn State coach from 2012 to 2013 and recently Alabama OC from 2021 to 2022.

#2. Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins has established himself as one of the best running backs in college football over the last two seasons. After another brilliant season with Ole Miss, he decides to move on.

Judkins was the No. 1 running back on the portal, and his decision to transfer to the Buckeyes is obviously huge. With Treveyon Henderson returning for his senior season, Ohio State might have the fiercest running back duo in the landscape in the 2024 season.

#3. Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs took the college football world by storm in his first year at Alabama. His brilliant outing saw him make the first-team All-SEC and was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

However, following the departure of Nick Saban and his staff from Alabama, Downs decided to enter the transfer portal. He was the highest-ranked safety during his short period on the portal. Despite Georgia being considered the favorite to land him, he decided to move to Ohio State.

#4. Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024, is another steal from Alabama for Ohio State. The quarterback only signed his letter of intent for Crimson Tide in December.

He notably enrolled early at the university this year ahead of the Rose Bowl. However, Sayin decided to enter the transfer portal following the departure of Nick Saban from Alabama. Being his second choice during his recruitment, the quarterback decided to transfer to Columbus.