4 returning players for Auburn to watch out ft. Demarcus Riddick

The Auburn Tigers posted a 5-7 record in the 2024 college football season. They missed out on the playoffs and the chance to play in a bowl game.

Ad

They've since added a couple of top-notch players such as Jackson Arnold and Eric Singleton Jr. However, ahead of the upcoming season, we'll be focusing on returning talent.

With that in mind, let's look at four returning players set to play a major part in potentially leading the Tigers on a postseason charge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Four returning Auburn players to watch out for

#1 Demarcus Riddick, Linebacker

Demarcus Riddick finished in the top 10 in the team in solo tackles, top five in sacks and added a pass deflection for good measure. Riddick ended the 2024 campaign with a stat line of 17 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles and three sacks.

Riddick's performances in his true freshman season earned him SEC all-freshman team honors. His standout game was against the Oklahoma Sooners when he led the team in tackles with six. Reddick's multi-sport background was on full display in his first year of collegiate football.

Ad

#2 Keldric Faulk, Defensive Lineman

Keldric Faulk is a gifted athlete and one of the most reliable defenders in the Tigers' squad. Faulk totaled 30 solo tackles, seven sacks (second on the team), one pass deflection, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Faulk showcased why the Auburn Tigers were so eager to get him ahead of the 2023 football season. His first year as a lockdown starter was impressive and fans can expect more of the same in 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Damari Alston, Running Back

Damari Alston has patiently waited for his time to become the starting running back at Auburn. With Jarquez Hunter's departure, he's set to get his chance to make the RB1 spot his own.

Alston has slowly but surely improved his touchdown total over the years. He'll be a player to watch in the upcoming campaign alongside fellow returning offensive players.

The Auburn Tigers will look to use Damari Alston in a dual role. Hence, he'll need to improve his pass catching to put opposing defenses on their toes.

Ad

#4 Kaleb Harris, Safety

Kaleb Harris made the most solo tackles among Auburn safeties in the 2024 college football season. Harris racked up 29 tackles, plus three pass deflections and a forced fumble for good measure.

Harris' true freshman season established him as arguably the team's best defensive back. For his efforts, he earned On3 mid-season true freshman All-American honors.

The 2025 season will be his sophomore campaign, and a chance for him to test himself against the best players in college football. Another stellar season from the Tigers' lockdown safety will put him on NFL radars ahead of the 2027 draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.