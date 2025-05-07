4 returning players for Auburn to watch out ft. Demarcus Riddick

The Auburn Tigers posted a 5-7 record in the 2024 college football season. They missed out on the playoffs and the chance to play in a bowl game.
They've since added a couple of top-notch players such as Jackson Arnold and Eric Singleton Jr. However, ahead of the upcoming season, we'll be focusing on returning talent.
With that in mind, let's look at four returning players set to play a major part in potentially leading the Tigers on a postseason charge.
Four returning Auburn players to watch out for
#1 Demarcus Riddick, Linebacker
Demarcus Riddick finished in the top 10 in the team in solo tackles, top five in sacks and added a pass deflection for good measure. Riddick ended the 2024 campaign with a stat line of 17 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles and three sacks.
Riddick's performances in his true freshman season earned him SEC all-freshman team honors. His standout game was against the Oklahoma Sooners when he led the team in tackles with six. Reddick's multi-sport background was on full display in his first year of collegiate football.
#2 Keldric Faulk, Defensive Lineman
Keldric Faulk is a gifted athlete and one of the most reliable defenders in the Tigers' squad. Faulk totaled 30 solo tackles, seven sacks (second on the team), one pass deflection, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Faulk showcased why the Auburn Tigers were so eager to get him ahead of the 2023 football season. His first year as a lockdown starter was impressive and fans can expect more of the same in 2025.
#3 Damari Alston, Running Back
Damari Alston has patiently waited for his time to become the starting running back at Auburn. With Jarquez Hunter's departure, he's set to get his chance to make the RB1 spot his own.
Alston has slowly but surely improved his touchdown total over the years. He'll be a player to watch in the upcoming campaign alongside fellow returning offensive players.
The Auburn Tigers will look to use Damari Alston in a dual role. Hence, he'll need to improve his pass catching to put opposing defenses on their toes.
#4 Kaleb Harris, Safety
Kaleb Harris made the most solo tackles among Auburn safeties in the 2024 college football season. Harris racked up 29 tackles, plus three pass deflections and a forced fumble for good measure.
Harris' true freshman season established him as arguably the team's best defensive back. For his efforts, he earned On3 mid-season true freshman All-American honors.
The 2025 season will be his sophomore campaign, and a chance for him to test himself against the best players in college football. Another stellar season from the Tigers' lockdown safety will put him on NFL radars ahead of the 2027 draft.
