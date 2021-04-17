4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs #2 North Dakota State Bison Prediction & Match Preview - April 17, 2021 | FCS College Football

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and North Dakota State Bison are set to meet in the biggest FCS game of the season on Saturday.

North Dakota State have won four straight games after seeing their 39-game winning run come to an end. They now face the toughest test of the season against the Jackrabbits on Saturday, as the Bison are heading into the FCS playoffs on a winning streak.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State haven't played a game in almost a month. Their last outing was on March 20,2021 against Southern Illinois. The Jackrabbits are well rested for their top-five matchup with the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday.

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs #2 North Dakota State Bison: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 17, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM EST.

How to watch: NBC ND, ESPN+.

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs #2 North Dakota State Bison: Head to Head | FCS Football

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The North Dakota State Bison and South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to meet for the 111th time on Saturday.

The North Dakota State have won the last three meetings between the two programs. The first meeting between the two teams was in 1903, where the North Dakota State Bison defeated the Jackrabbits 85-0.

NDSU leads their head-to-head against SDSJ 63-42-5.

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs #2 North Dakota State Bison: Team News | FCS Football

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are led in offense by their freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Gronowski has thrown for 902 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has also contributed to his team's rushing attack with 257 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 43 attempts.

Gronowski has received huge help from the Janke twins, Jaxon and Jadon.

The Janke have caught 32 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, freshman running back Isaiah Davis has also contributed to the Jackrabbits' success in offense, rushing for 288 yards and four touchdowns in 37 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits are led in defense by Tolu Ogunrinde and Josh Manchigiah. Ogunrinde has registered 11 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks this season, while Manchigiah has recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

#2 North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison

The North Dakota State Bison are led in offense by their quarterback Zeb Noland.

Noland has thrown for 721 passing yards and five touchdowns. He hasn't had a huge contribution to the rushing attack of the Bison but has rushed for a touchdown this season.

The North Dakota State offense has rushed for 1,525 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 289 attempts. Their passing game has been led by Josh Babicz, who has caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The North Dakota Bison are led in defense by Spencer Waege. Waege has registered 16 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. The Bison will need a big performance from Waege to win on Saturday.

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs #2 North Dakota State Bison: Projected Starters | FCS Football

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits

QB: Mark Gronowski.

RB: Pierre Strong.

WR: Jaxon Janke, Jadon Janke, Jordan Meachum.

TE: Zach Heins.

#2 North Dakota State Bison

QB: Zeb Noland.

RB: Hunter Luepke.

WR: Christian Watson, Braylon Henderson, Dominic Gonnella.

TE: Noah Gindorff, Josh Babicz.

#4 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs #2 North Dakota State Bison: Prediction | FCS Football

This is easily the biggest game of the year for both the Jackrabbits and Bison. Both teams are looking to end their respective campaigns on a high by winning on Saturday. North Dakota State will have to control possession against the Jackrabbits if they want to win this game.

The North Dakota Bison have a great rushing attack and need to capitalize on that to keep the Jackrabbits' offense off the field. This game could come down to the final possession of the game. South Dakota State's offense will make a big play to win against the Bison.

Prediction: South Dakota State Jackrabbits 35-28 North Dakota State Bison