Rising quarterback Blake Hebert has announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers. This makes the class of 2025 QB, the first new signal-calling addition under the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley.

Though the quarterback from Central Catholic High School, Massachusetts, wasn't highly ranked in the spring, he changed his fortunes by putting up an excellent showcase at summer camps. These performances got him a dozen plus offers, of which Clemson was one.

It looks like Blake Hebert already had a wish list before he got his offers. With a quick turnaround to announce his decision, the young QB took only two weeks to commit to the Tigers.

After his showing at the summer clinics, he even picked up offers from North Carolina, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Rutgers to name a few. However, the Death Valley will be his final destination in the fall of 2025.

In his announcement, Hebert said:

“The people were really important. Who I would be surrounding myself with? Obviously, the feel of the school and the academics were very important. The program and how the offense is run is very important, and then the coaching staff was important to me.”

Clemson Tigers are in for a package deal with Blake Hebert

In his sophomore season, Hebert completed 60% of his passes for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns against one interception in 12 games. With a solid performance, the young quarterback guided his team to a 9-3 record for the 2022 campaign.

Blake Hebert is the No.1 player from Massachusetts for his class, while he’s ranked as the No. 11 QB for his draft class.

After missing out on a few top QB recruits for the 2024 class, Coach Dabo Swinney will be chuffed to have the young Massachusetts boy in his plans. This will be the first addition to their offense after assigning Garrett Riley as the quarterback coach.

The Tigers even secured another offensive commitment for the 2025 class this week. Four-star running back recruit, Gideon Davidson also announced his Clemson commitment this week. The young athlete from Liberty Christian Academy will look to connect with Blake Hebert as the duo’s chemistry will be huge for the Tigers.

