The Michigan Wolverines will be out to defend their national championship title in the 2024 college football season. The Wolverines went undefeated to claim the ultimate goal last year and will aim to repeat despite the significant changes that have occurred in the program.

With Jim Harbugh’s departure from Ann Arbor, Michigan is not considered a top contender for the national title this year. Nonetheless, with a strong player retention this offseason, the program can go on to surprise everyone under the leadership of Sherrone Moore.

Following the departure of Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy, Junior Colson and a host of others, the Wolverines still have a solid roster. The likes of Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Donovan Edwards are seen as crucial players for the team in 2024.

The Wolverines have several players considered underdogs at the moment but could play vital roles during the season to retain the national title. Here's a look at four underdog players who could help Michigan secure another national championship victory.

Four underdog players that could revive Michigan title hopes

#1, Alex Orji, QB

Alex Orji is expected to become the Wolverines' starting quarterback in the 2024 college football season. He played as a backup to J.J. McCarthy last year on the way to the national title.

There are doubts about whether Orji can effectively replace McCarthy in the team's backfield; however, with his dual-threat ability, he fits in adequately with the Wolverines' run-heavy offense.

#2, Jyaire Hill, CB

Will Johnson should retain the starting role at cornerback, but the same can't be said about his partner on the other side. Jyaire Hill appears to be the likely candidate to take the spot.

After playing a small role last season, Hill is set to take on a bigger one in the upcoming season. Starting at cornerback, he could play a crucial part in leading Michigan to another national title.

#3, Kalel Mullings, RB

Kalel Mullings only played his first full season as a running back in 2023. The highly versatile player started his career in Ann Arbor as a linebacker but transitioned to his current position midway through 2022.

With the departure of Blake Corum, who has been at the heart of the team's run game, Mullings is set to take on a more prominent role. It will give him a strong part to play in the national title bid.

#4, Zeke Berry, DB

Zeke Berry enters his junior season at Michigan and is set to become more important than ever in the team's secondary.

Berry is anticipated to replace former team captain Mike Sainristil in the nickel position. He’s gained the confidence of the coaches, and he is seen as a leader of the secondary.

