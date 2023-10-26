For a change, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was the one spotted on the sidelines of the opening night NBA clash pitting the champions, the Denver Nuggets against the LA Lakers.

Sander's arrival in Boulder had made Folsom Field the Mecca of college football for celebrities during the opening weeks of the season. Coach Prime took advantage of the Buffs bye week to catch up on some outside football action.

Ahead of the Buffs clash against the UCLA Bruins, Sanders spent time fishing and attending the Nuggets game. He shared pictures of his fishing trip on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Florida bass in lake time looking good.”

"Strippers going in Lake Prime & Time."

Enter caption

Enter caption

Has Deion Sanders found his Shedeur replacement?

Highly rated four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. recently committed to the Colorado project being built by Deion Sanders.

The quarterback from Houston County High School, Georgia is the No. 4 quarterback and No. 49 overall prospect in the class of 2025.

After visiting Colorado, he announced his commitment on Friday and revealed to ESPN why he chose the Buffaloes:

"[The coaches] really think I really fit their scheme, what they got going on up there," Hill said. "Coach [Sean] Lewis, Coach Prime, they really want me to take over once Shedeur leaves, so I mean, I'd be the next guy up that will be a highly ranked quarterback to get that position."

"And I feel like I'd be good learning from Shedeur. Just taking notes from him, taking his leadership skills and putting them into mine. Really, they were saying, be ready to take over once Shedeur leaves because I'm the next man up."

Alongside the obvious Deion Sanders pull, the Colorado Buffaloes fans undoubtedly played a part in Hill's decision and he acknowledged as much afterward.

"The crowd, fans yelling my name, saying, 'We want AJ,'" Hill said. "That was one thing I haven't seen before and I wasn't expecting from that visit. So I mean, everything really just surprised me.

Hill isn't content to just commit, he outlined his plans for the Buffs' future as well.

"A couple more guys, a couple more big guys up front. I'm going to be on that real heavy ever since he told me that, ever since I committed, I'm going to try to help recruit some guys up front," Hill said.

Wide receiver, Winston Watkins, the No. 86 overall recruit in the class of 2025 also earlier announced his commitment to Colorado.

With Shedeur Sander's projected replacement already in place, the Deion Sanders project is chugging along nicely.