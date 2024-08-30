The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to improve on the offensive side of the ball this season and people are noticing how they are playing early in the season opener against the North Dakota State Bison. The Buffaloes got off to an early start with Sheduer Sanders' 41-yard pass to wide receiver Travis Hunter, thus scoring initial points in the game.

People were excited about what they saw early on and one of the more notable personalities to talk about it was LeBron James, as he tweeted the following:

"Shedeur to Hunter for 6! Going to be seeing and hearing that a lot this season i bet!" James wrote.

The Buffs are now in the Big 12 Conference and are in a tough battle against one of the top FCS teams in North Dakota State as the program looks to make a bowl game appearance.

What should we expect out of the Colorado Buffaloes this season?

The Colorado Buffaloes have revamped the offense throughout the offseason in an attempt to get to the next level. The team has added offensive line help in one of the top true freshmen in Jordan Seaton to keep Shedeur Sanders upright.

The Buffs have a new offensive coordinator in former NFL coach Pat Shurmur and the offense is looking sharp in the early stages of the season as they tallied two touchdowns in their first two drives of the 2024 season.

Having a healthy wide receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter, is also going to help the offense, as he was sidelined for a few games last season due to a lacerated kidney in 2023.

The Buffaloes have a Heisman Trophy favorite in Sheduer Sanders under center and if he puts on a show without committing many mistakes, the Buffs are in a good position to score consistently and make sure that prime weapons like Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. stay healthy.

The offensive line is drastically improved from where they were last season. Expect a giant leap in the right direction for the Buffs and coach Prime.

