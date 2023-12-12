4x Super Bowl champ's son seeks fresh start in College Football transfer portal: Central Michigan, Charlotte and more among landing spots

Adam Vinatieri Jr., son of four-time Super Bowl champion Adam Vinatieri, has entered the transfer portal. He didn't play during the entire last season as the youngster took a year off after being on Ball State's roster in 2022.

Due to his absence for a year, it's uncertain what interest will be there for the kicker and punter among the various teams. Still, there are certain programs which may seem appropriate for a player like him. Here, we take a look at these.

5 landing spots for Adam Vinatieri Jr.

#1 Central Michigan

Adam Vinatieri Jr. will likely have to remain at an MAC school and Central Michigan is a likely landing spot.

The Chippewas are set to lose their punter and kicker, who are both seniors, leaving an opening for Vinatieri Jr., who could handle one or both of the roles.

#2 Charlotte

The Charlotte 49ers are set to lose punter Grant Gonya who is a senior and could look to the transfer portal and view Adam Vinatieri Jr. as a replacement.

The 49ers do have redshirt freshman punter Bronson Long on the team, but adding competition is always good to bring the best out of them. This is why Charlotte is a landing spot for him.

#3 Hawaii

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will need multiple new special teams players which makes it a potential landing spot for Adam Vinatieri Jr.

Hawaii's punter and kicker is senior Matthew Shipley, who doesn't have any eligibility left. Kick-off specialist Ben Falk is also a senior, which leaves three openings the Rainbow Warriors need to fill.

Vinatieri Jr. has experience doing all three, so could be brought in to potentially handle all three roles.

#4 Nevada

Nevada went 2-10 last season as the Wolf Pack had a disappointing season and will look to the transfer portal to improve their roster for 2024.

Nevada is set to lose their punter Matt Freem who is a senior, and although they have freshman Boden Page behind him, adding some competition with Adam Vinatieri Jr. makes sense.

Vinatieri Jr. could serve as the starting punter while also being on standby in case of an injury to kicker Brandon Talton. In case Talton struggles, Vinatieri could also take over that role.

#5 New Mexico State

New Mexico State went 10-3 last season but punter Zach Haynes will be gone after graduating.

Ethan Albertson also handled the kicking duties, but he was a senior, so there could be a need there, despite the Aggies having freshman Freddy Joya behind him.

Regardless, the punting position is open and Vinatieri Jr. could handle it and add insurance behind Joya.

