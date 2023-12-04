5 all-time biggest snubs in final college football playoff rankings

The four-team era in college football is coming to an end after this season.

However, in the final year that the college football playoff committee decided on four teams, one of the biggest snubs occured since the playoffs was moved to four teams in 2014.

Let's take a look at the five biggest snubs in college football playoff rankings.

5 all-time biggest snubs in college football playoffs

#1. 2023 Florida State Seminoles

The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are atop this list as they became the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to not make the college football playoff.

The Seminoles went 13-0, and although starting quarterback Jordan Travis broke his leg and is out for the year, FSU still ran the table.

However, the committee felt the team wasn't good enough to be in the playoff without Travis, which the school was furious about.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down?

"Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team."

FSU will now play Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

#2. 2020 Texas A&M Aggies

The 2020 college football playoff saw Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make it in.

However, the Texas A&M Aggies might have deserved the spot over Ohio State who only played six games due to the pandemic. The Buckeyes went 6-0, but Texas A&M went 8-1 in the SEC with its lone loss coming to the 2020 Crimson Tide, which is considered one of the best Alabama teams of all-time.

#3. 2014 Baylor Bears

In the very first year of the four-team college football playoff, the Baylor Bears were allegedly snubbed.

The committee ended up going with Alabama, Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State. The Bears, who went 11-1 and were ruled co-champions of the Big 12 despite beating TCU who they were co-champions with, didn't qualify for the playoffs.

Had Baylor been the rightful Big 12 champs, the Bears likely would have gotten a spot in the college football playoff.

#4. 2017 UCF Knights

UCF hailed itself as the uncrowned national champions in 2017.

The Knights went 12-0, but as a Group of Five school, the committee was reluctant to give them a chance at the college football playoff. The committee ended up giving the fourth spot to Alabama, who lost to Auburn and didn't even play in the SEC Championship, which could have been their second loss.

#5. 2018 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten in 2018 and went 12-1 but didn't get a spot in the college football playoff.

The lone Buckeyes loss was a disappointing 49-20 loss to Purdue, who wasn't a top team. That loss was enough for the committee to go with Notre Dame, who ended up losing 20-3 in the semifinals.