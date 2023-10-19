Cheerleaders have over the years become an integral part of college football, commanding a noteworthy presence during games.

Over the course of time, the uniforms worn by cheerleaders on game day have evolved significantly. They have shifted from simple skirts and tops to elaborate and sequin-covered costumes that are well-suited for the vibrant and spirited atmosphere of college football.

Here are five of the best primary cheerleading outfits in college football:

Five best cheerleaders outfits

#1, LSU Tigers

LSU has one of the most attractive cheerleader uniforms in college football. The Tiger Girls are known for their vibrant purple and gold outfit, which is a hallmark of the university.

This perfectly encapsulates the essence of Louisiana culture and the university tradition. The Tiger Girls’ home uniform seamlessly blends modern style and classic elegance. Notably, the LSU cheerleading group also wears matching headbands and shoes to give colorful performances.

Georgia Southern v LSU

#2, Michigan

Michigan has one of the most historic programs in college football and the cheerleading group on game day often evokes that. From their vibrant and elegant uniform down to their electric performances.

The Wolverines cheerleading group primarily wears the iconic yellow and blue outfit, which matches the uniform of the university football team. The uniform notably featured Michigan's bold "M" at the center of the top.

BYU v Michigan

#3, Oregon

Oregon is renowned in the world of college football for its innovative and cutting-edge design, which often catches the attention of onlookers. The university cheerleaders are not left out.

The primary outfits of the Ducks’ cheerleaders feature the signature green and yellow colors of the university, with a trendy twist. The uniforms incorporate sleek, athletic designs and innovative materials that encapsulate the tradition of the university and Eugene.

Oregon State v Oregon Oklahoma State v Texas

#4, Texas

Texas has one of the most captivating cheerleading groups in the world of college football. Appearing in their iconic burnt orange outfit, which sometimes comes with a touch of white, the group epitomizes the pride of the university and the Lone Star State. The striking outfit also symbolizes the fierce spirit of the Texas Longhorns football team.

Oklahoma State v Texas

#5, Clemson

Clemson has written a series of wonderful stories in the world of college football and their energetic cheerleaders have been part of it, becoming one of the most recognizable.

With a distinctive orange and purple uniform, the color combination conveys the energy of Tigers scintillating performances and often brings loads of excitement to thousands of fans at Death Valley.

Charleston Southern v Clemson