5 best college football fight songs in 2024 ft. Notre Dame's Victory March

While every college is justifiably proud of its fight songs, a few are extra special. As the product of school spirit and a decade-long indoctrination, fight songs become an integral part of college and college fandom. All school fight songs are enveloped in the history of college sports.

Decades ago, college fight songs were a funny form of NFL hazing. Author Geroge Plimpton recounted in his epic book "Paper Lion," that rookies were "forced" to stand at team mealtime and sing their school's fight song. While NFL Hard Knocks revealed that then-rookie Aidan Hutchinson got to choose a pop song instead (see his version of "Billie Jean" at your leisure), he could have done UM proud.

Here are five fight songs that would have made any NFL rookie, school alum or even just fan proud.

5 best college football fight songs

Clemson band members wait before the 2023 Gator Bowl, certain to unleash "Tiger Rag" on Clemson fans soon.

5. Clemson, "Tiger Rag"

Clemson adopted "Tiger Rag" in 1942 as their fight song, but the song had already been around for a quarter century before. The song's selection, according to Clemson World Archive, was essentially a matter of chance, as the bandmaster bought the sheet music in Atlanta for $1.50 and introduced it around.

By the 1960s, "Tiger Rag" was introduced as "the song that shakes the Southland." It's jazzy, catchy, and pops up occasionally even outside of Clemson's use of the tune. It's not as venerable as some of the other songs on this list, but frankly, it's more fun.

4. Tennessee, "Rocky Top"

OK, to be technical, "Rocky Top" shouldn't actually qualify. It is not UT's official fight song. But if anyone has ever attended or watched any type of Tennessee athletic competition, they've gotten a crash course in "Rocky Top." If Tennessee's band was paid for each playing of it, they could've retired and opened another university.

"Rocky Top" was written in 1967 by the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant. It was first recorded by the Osborne Brothers, a bluegrass band from Kentucky. But it took hold at UT by 1972 and was chosen as Tennessee's official state song in 1982. The lyrics are interesting in their honoring of rural backwardness, but nobody can deny that it's catchy.

3. Oklahoma "Boomer Sooner"

As with "Rocky Top," this song is one that is so ubiquitous that any viewing of Oklahoma sports can lead to a lifelong memory of it. The tune was borrowed, pre-dating the lyrics by several years. But in 1905, an Oklahoma student named Arthur Alden wrote new words to Yale's fight song "Boola Boola," and made fight song history.

In a 1983 game, Oklahoma trailed 20-3 when the band began playing "Boomer Sooner" over and over and over. Instructed to play it until Oklahoma led, they played it around 300 times. Oklahoma won the game 21-20. One wonders if the poor band would still be playing it otherwise.

2. Michigan, "The Victors"

"The Victors" was written by a Michigan student in 1898 after a UM football game. That student, Louis Elbel, wrote it as a replacement for "There'll Be a Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight." Elbel wanted something more dignified, so he wrote a song-cold school classic.

How important is "The Victors?" UM football alum and US President Gerald Ford allegedly requested it be played for his entrance in lieu of "Hail to the Chief." It was also played during his funeral procession in 2006.

1. Notre Dame, "Victory March"

The Victory March was first performed in 1908. A pair of alumni brothers wrote the song and while it has undergone some mild lyrical tweaks, the tune has remained. While it was already one of the most recognizable tunes in college football, the song's use in the movie "Rudy" only increased its visibility.

"Victory March" is one of the treasures of college football, as much a part of the game as marching bands and Saturday afternoons. More than a century on, it still stirs Notre Dame teams to victory.

What's your favorite college football fight song? We'd love to hear your choices in the comments section below!