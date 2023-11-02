5 best college football games this weekend ft. Alabama-LSU, and Georgia-Missouri

Week 10 of the college football season is set for this weekend. College football is set for its final month of the season, but in Week 10, there aren't a ton of marquee matchups.

However, there are still a couple of pivotal ranked-on-ranked games that will also impact how the college football playoffs may look. Here are the best college football games this weekend.

Best college football games this weekend

Here are the top five:

#1 Alabama vs LSU

The best game of Week 10 is the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosting the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Alabama is 7-1, while LSU is 6-2. The winner of this game will likely win the SEC West and play in the SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide needs to win to make the college football playoffs, so the stakes are high.

The game is also expected to be competitive, as Alabama is only a three-point favorite.

#2 Georgia Bulldogs vs Missouri Tigers

Georgia hosts Missouri

The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning back-to-back national champions, but in the first college football playoff committee's ranking, they were ranked second, behind Ohio State.

Georgia has had an easier schedule to begin the season, but the Bulldogs are set for their tough stretch, and it begins at home against Missouri. The Tigers look like the real deal and are 7-1.

They could become a darkhorse for the college football playoffs if they upset the Bulldogs on Saturday.

#3 Kansas State vs Texas

Kansas State goes on the road to play Texas.

The Big 12 got shaken up last week, with the Oklahoma Sooners losing to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Both the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats need this win to play in the Big 12 Championship game. The Longhorns also still have the big win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, so if Texas wins out, they could get into the college football playoffs.

Texas is a four-point favorite over Kansas State, with kickoff set at noon ET.

#4 Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

Bedlam Rivalry Game takes place

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State is always a great game, as the Bedlam rivalry is one of the best in the sport.

Although this game lost some luster with the Sooners losing last week, it could be the final game in the rivalry due to Oklahoma joining the SEC next year, so that adds to the matchup.

The Sooners can still make the college football playoff if they win out, and Oklahoma has had the upper hand in this rivalry. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Sooners are six-point favorites.

#5 Washington vs USC

Washington is ranked fifth.

The Pac-12 has been one of the best conferences in college football this season, and in Week 10, there's another pivotal matchup between the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are unbeaten and were ranked fifth by the college football playoff committee. USC, meanwhile, has struggled recently but is looking to play spoiler against Washington. The game has a total of 76.5, so oddsmakers are expecting it to be high-scoring.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and Washington is three-point favorites on the road.