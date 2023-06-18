College football rivalries are steeped in tradition, and such games are the most anticipated clashes in the calendar. With a lot on the line, these games are set up for the ultimate bragging rights. While these bring in a sense of pride for teams, they are also huge for recruiting purposes. The foundation for these college football rivalries goes back in time and gives such games a deeper meaning.

These rivalries are often based on geographic locations, traditions, and selective in-game history.

The greatest college football rivalries

Army- Navy

The game embodies national pride. The Army-Navy rivalry is the most unique football rivalry. While the result of this game ensures a win for America, the on-field battle has always been a delight to watch. When the guys are battling out for their fellow academy men, unlike other college football players, they aren’t preparing for the NFL, they go back to get ready for their service. Over the years, Army has been the more dominant team of the two. They have won the last three meetings on the trot. The overall rivalry record stands at 62-53-7 to the Navy.

Navy Midshipmen v Army Black Knights

Alabama and Auburn have been two of the most dominant programs in college football. The two programs have produced some of the biggest football players. With the fan following these teams have, their meeting is one of the biggest events on the fans’ calendars. This college football rivalry is still close enough, but the Crimson Tide have the upper hand here at 40-37-1

Alabama v Auburn

Michigan-Ohio State

Two of the Big10 powerhouses have one of the most heated college football rivalries. With BIG10 Supremacy always on the line, their end-of-the-year meeting is always one to look forward to. With season results on the line, the two teams give it their all for this game. With the seeds of this rivalry being sowed in 1969, this game is still as actively followed over the years. With Jim Harbaugh now at the helm for Michigan, the team has registered some big wins against their rivals. This rivalry is at 60-51-6 to the Wolverines.

Ohio State v Michigan

Oklahoma - Texas

The Cotton Bowl in Dallas is one of the most fiery college football games in the calendar year. The teams don't need to worry if they are having a good year or a bad one, as this game always draws crowds. In their most recent meeting, the Longhorns handed the Sooners a thumping 49-0 defeat. The Longhorns also have the bragging rights at 63-50-5.

Oklahoma v Texas

USC-UCLA

The Southern California college football rivalry is one of the bigger games in California college football. The Trojans have been the more dominant team in this rivalry over the years. The Bruins’ 2021 glory was short-lived, as the Trojans got back at them in the Rose Bowl the following year. The Trojans lead this rivalry at 50-33-7 despite having to vacate some of their victories.

USC v UCLA

College football rivalries make the game what it is. With time, some of them will fade in relevance and new ones will be born, but you can bet on rivalries being important to the sport for decades to come.

