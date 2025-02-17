5 best coordinator hires in college football for 2025 season ft. Jim Knowles

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning college football national championships and with all teams chasing them in 2025, some schools have made some important coaching changes.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, here are the five best coordinator hires in college football so far this offseason.

5 best coordinator hires in college football

#5. Corey Hetherman, DC, Miami

The Miami Hurricanes had one of the worst defenses in college football last season. Miami went out and hired Corey Hetherman to be its next defensive coordinator.

Hetherman was the Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator in 2024. Under Hetherman's watch, Minnesota allowed 16.9 points per game, which was the ninth-best in the nation.

#4. Dana Holgorsen, OC, Nebraska

Nebraska's offense struggled at times with freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola under center. Nebraska parted ways with Marcus Satterfield and replaced him with Dana Holgorsen.

Holgorsen worked as an advisor last season with Nebraska and now takes over as the OC. He's an experienced coach and play-caller which should help Raiola take the next step and Nebraska's offense to improve.

#3. Tom Allen, DC, Clemson

The Clemson Tigers made the college football playoff after winning the ACC, but were blown out by Texas in the first round.

After the playoff exit, Dabo Swinney went out and hired Tom Allen as their defensive coordinator. Swinney was able to pry Allen away from Penn State, as he's one of the best defensive coordinators in the country.

The Nittany Lions allowed just 3.05 yards per carry, ranking seventh in the FBS and if Clemson's defense is better in 2025, it bodes well for its chances to win a national title.

#2. Ryan Grubb, OC, Alabama

Alabama hired Ryan Grubb as its OC - Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer's first year in Alabama didn't go as planned. The Crimson Tide didn't even make the playoffs and then lost in their bowl game to Michigan.

After the year, DeBoer went out and hired Ryan Grubb as the team's offensive coordinator after he was fired after one season as the Seattle Seahawks OC. Grubb was the OC at Washington when he and DeBoer led them to a national championship berth, so the familiarity there should help Alabama.

#1. Jim Knowles, DC, Penn State

After losing Tom Allen, Penn State went out and hired Jim Knowles to be its defensive coordinator.

Knowles is the best defensive coordinator in the country and is the highest-paid assistant. Knowles will look to improve Penn State's defense and win a national championship.

