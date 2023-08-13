5 best Moments of Johnny Manziel's college football career

When you hear Johnny Manziel, what comes to your mind? While many remember him for his many off-field controversies, Texas A&M Aggies fans admire him differently. He is their darling Johnny Football.

Here is a list of the five best moments that etched Manziel in the memories of Aggies fans:

#5. vs. Duke (New Year's Eve, 2013)

Johnny Manziel's Texas A&M were up against the Duke Blue Devils on New Year's Eve in 2013. Manziel was on his last lap for the Aggies, as he'd go on to the NFL drafts the following year.

The Aggies left the field at halftime trailing behind Duke 38-17. With Manziel in charge of the offense for the second half, they bridged the 21-point deficit and won 52-48. His 382 passing yards for four touchdowns and another 73 rushing yards for a touchdown sealed the win.

#4. vs. Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl, 2012)

Johnny Manziel's dominance of Oklahoma in the 2012 Cotton Bowl was his moment of confirmation as a college football great. He posted 287 passing yards and 229 rushing yards for four touchdowns in the 41-13 destruction of the Sooners.

This performance is made more memorable coming after his Heisman Trophy win. All eyes were on him to prove he was worth every hype he'd been getting.

Johnny Manziel had a lot of memorable moments at Texas A&M

#3. vs. Alabama (Nov. 10, 2012)

Manziel had a promising freshman season before that fateful game against Alabama. But after that game, he went from having a solid season to laying a potent claim on the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama was ranked no. 1 coming into that game and hadn't lost at all that season. The Aggies, on the other hand, were ranked 15th and had suffered two losses. In front of their home fans at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Manziel ended the game with 24 of 31 for 253 passing yards with 92 rushing yards as the Aggies won 29-24. An infallible way to etch himself in the memories of the home fans.

#2. vs Louisiana Tech (Oct. 14, 2012)

Manziel posted one of his most incredible statistical performances in this game. It took Manziel's extraordinary performance to put Louisiana Tech to silence in a thrilling game evenly balanced between the two sides.

Manziel's 395 passing yards for three touchdowns and another 181 yards for three touchdowns made the difference in the 59-57 win. It didn't matter that these numbers came against a lower-ranked Louisiana Tech. It was mind-boggling to see a freshman putting such an insane number in a game. Especially a game that could have gone the other way if he didn't.

1. The Heisman Trophy

It is the highlight of Johnny Manziel's college football career. This singular achievement stands out when anyone looks back to probe his legacy. And that isn't only because no other freshman had won it before Manziel. But also because it places the ultimate seal on his college football career.

Johnny Manziel had another impressive output in his sophomore season, but he was edged to the iconic Bronze Statue by another freshman. It was poetic. Because now, we remember Johnny Manziel as the trailblazer he was. That's despite how his pro career turned out. He remains a college football legend.