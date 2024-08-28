College Football 25 has revamped its offense from previous iterations, introducing new passing moves to the game. Players have plenty of skill moves they can make before they pass the ball and after the receiver catches it. That said, not all passing moves perform as well as others. Some should be used often, while others are more situational.

The 5 best passing moves in CFB 25

CFB 25 offers a range of passing moves that users can execute using the skill sticks on their controller. Different players have different abilities, so the moves you can make vary between players. Additionally, since each player has a different rating, not all of them can execute each move at the same level. With that in mind, here are the five best passing moves in CFB 25:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5. Spin jukes

Once a receiver catches the ball, they're quickly surrounded by defensive players. To create space and break into the open field, one of the best skill moves available is the spin juke. When running, you can rotate the right stick clockwise to spin left or counterclockwise to spin right.

#4. The truck stick

The truck stick can be used with any offensive player, including wide receivers, tight ends, running backs and even quarterbacks. It is best used when a player needs to push past a single defender. Simply flick up on the right stick while running, and the player will push forward to move a defender out of their way. A quarterback can use this to avoid a defender before making a pass.

#3. The "Hesi"

The "Hesi" is a skill move where a player quickly slows down while running with the ball to avoid a defender, then picks up speed again. To perform this move, quickly pull back on the right stick, and your player will hesitate. You can then wait for a defender to blow past you before accelerating again.

#2. Hurdling

Hurdling is a valuable skill move for all players, allowing them to jump over defenders who are crouched or on the ground. Both receivers and quarterbacks can use hurdling to find open space. To hurdle, press triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox.

#1. Diving

Diving can be performed by pressing square on PlayStation or X on Xbox. It's useful for crossing the goal line for a touchdown or getting a first down. However, it should be used sparingly because, with the new wear and tear system, your players can get injured if they dive too much.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback