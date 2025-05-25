5 best pics of Penn State star Drew Allar and GF Emma Bush that gave CFB fans couple goals

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is entering his third full season with the Nittany Lions amid high expectations, and right by his side is his biggest supporter, longtime girlfriend Emma Bush. The couple, who have been together since 2019, are high school sweethearts who first met at Medina High School in Ohio.
While Allar takes the football field for Penn State, Bush is studying pre-law at Ohio State University. Despite their busy schedules and the 325-mile distance between them, the couple frequently make the trip to see each other, whether it’s Bush cheering him on at Beaver Stadium or Allar visiting her in Ohio.
Their relationship has become a couple goal to fans, with many admiring the genuine affection they seem to have for each other. Allar has dedicated a special highlight section on Instagram to show moments with Bush. Here are five of the best photos they’ve shared over the years.
#1 Sweet date night
In the picture Allar and Bush are all smiles during what looks like a formal date night. Allar is dressed in a black suit, while Bush is in a red attire paired with gold jewellery. Originally posted by Bush, the photo was later reshared by Allar.
“I love you! ❤️ @drew.allar,” the caption on the photo read.
#2 A hug in the rain
Straight out of a romantic movie scene, this photo sees Bush hugging Allar in the rain surrounded by a bustling crowd. Allar smiles as they hug, completely unbothered by the weather.
“rain or shine 🫶 @drew.allar,” she captioned the photo.
#3 Courtside on Valentine’s Day
The third photo shows them courtside at a basketball game on Valentine’s Day. Allar keeps it casual in a grey hoodie, matching shoes and black pants and beanie, while Bush rocks a double denim look.
“Happy Valentine’s Day @_emmabush_ ❤️❤️❤️"
#4 Drew Allar’s birthday bash
Celebrating his birthday, this photo shows the pair at Allar’s 21st birthday on March 8. Allar is dressed in a chic white, blue-striped hoodie, and Bush is in a black ensemble. Behind them, birthday decorations are visible.
“Finally 21! 🥂I love you! @drew.allar"
#5 Cheering him on at the spring game
Drew Allar, at his best on the gridiron after playing this year’s spring game, shared a picture with Emma Bush, who beams at the camera. He’s sporting his No. 15 blue jersey, while she’s in a casual outfit, a black top and denim skirt.
If these moments are any indication, there are plenty more sweet memories and photos to come.
