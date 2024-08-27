5 best special teams units entering Week 1 of college football ft. Alabama 

Special teams can get pushed back in the preseason picture. Prognosticators fixate on offenses and defenses. As such, both matter. But the third facet of the game, special teams, can also be gargantuan.

Here are five teams that have super special teams heading into college football's Week 1.

5 best special teams units entering Week 1 of 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Virginia Tech returner Bhayshul Tuten helps make the Hokies elite in special teams (Image Credit: IMAGN)

Trending

#5. Louisiana

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns likely won't grab a lot of headlines, but they could play excellent special teams football. Kickoff returner Zylan Perry is back and last year, he averaged 25.4 yards per return with a touchdown. Furthermore, kicker Kenneth Almendares connected on 14 of 16 field goals, not missing inside of 40 yards.

Meanwhile, the punter, Nate Torney, a transfer from Southern Illinois, should fit right in. It's a great group that could put up some highlights next season.

#4. Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Hokies have long been a near factory for excellent special teams. This year should be no different. Ace kick returner Bhayshul Tuten averaged 29 yards per kick return and returned two kicks for touchdowns while John Love connected on 22 of 24 field goals and all 44 extra points. Punter Peter Moore netted 40.8 yards per punt. Tech should win a close game or two on special teams alone.

#3. Auburn

The Auburn Tigers could have a tough season in the SEC, but their special teams group looks rock solid. Punt returner Keionte Scott averaged 14.8 yards per return and had a touchdown. Kicker Alex McPherson was perfect on the season, making all 13 field goal tries and all 40 extra points. Punter Oscar Chapman netted 41.6 yards per boot. Auburn is impressive in all phases of special teams.

#2. Texas

The Texas Longhorns were one of the top special teams groups in the nation last year, and while they have plenty of players to replace, they'll still be tough. New players will handle kickoff and punt returns, and a freshman punter, Michael Kern, will likely earn that job. But Bert Auburn is one of the most impressive kickers in the nation. Last year, Auburn hit 29 of 35 field goals, including a 54-yarder.

Expand Tweet

While Texas did lose its return men, the Longhorns have perhaps the deepest wide receiver room in the nation. Texas has many, many outstanding possibilities as kick returners.

#1. Alabama

New coach Kalen DeBoer inherited an excellent special teams group. Return specialist Kendrick Law (23.8 yards per return) is back, but the Alabama Crimson Tide doesn't lack for outstanding athletes who can break big plays in the return game. Punter James Burnip netted 42.7 yards per kick last season, putting 22 of his 57 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Expand Tweet

Miami (Ohio) kicker Graham Nicholson came to Alabama, and he might just be the best kicker in the nation. Last season, he was 27 for 28 on field goal attempts, including a 52-yard kick. Alabama could have elite special teams in 2024.

Which teams do you think have the best special teams players in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.