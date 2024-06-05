5 best teams in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Utah

With the excitement leading up to the release date of EA Sports College Football 25, people are looking to get more information before the game is officially released. The trailer has been released and has gotten people wanting to see which teams are going to be among the elite.

The ratings for teams and players are not official and could change a bit, but this could be a way to get a feeling of what to expect ahead of EA Sports College Sports 25's release. Remember that these ratings are based on the trailer and did not include teams like Alabama and Georgia, to name a few.

No. 5: Iowa Hawkeyes (85 Overall)

The Iowa Hawkeyes cracked the top five in terms of the teams showcased, as they had an 85 overall. The offense was only a 71 overall, while the defense has been unbelievable with a 94 rating. That is with the loss of cornerback Cooper DeJean. With the offense having Cade McNamara back under center and looking to improve, expect this offense to be one that could improve significantly as the season goes on.

No. 4: BYU Cougars (87 Overall)

The BYU Cougars are sitting with an 87 overall, as their offense is rated 87 and the defense is down at 80. The team will be exciting and should be a lot of fun to play with.

No. 3: NC State Wolfpack (90 Overall)

With an 87-overall offense and a 92-overall defense, the NC State Wolfpack are the third-highest-rated team in the game that was shown. They have a brand-new quarterback in Grayson McCall, and they can be even better. Two players in the secondary are new this season, but they have a lot of familiar faces returning and should be a dominant team to use throughout the year.

No. 2: Utah Utes (92 Overall)

The Utah Utes have been one of the top teams for a long time and are getting shown some love by the game. The Utes have an 89-overall offense and a 90-overall defense, and they lead the Big 12 teams that were shown. Coach Kyle Whittingham has shown the ability to dominate, and quarterback Cam Rising's return to the offense should help the team get to that elite level. They have a lot of incredible defensive players returning as well, so they should be a force in EA Sports College Football 25.

No. 1: Clemson Tigers (95 Overall)

The Clemson Tigers are shown to be the top-rated team of all the teams shown in the release trailer. They have a rating of 95 overall, with an 87 offense and a 98 defense. This program is built for its defense, and having players like pass-rusher Peter Woods and linebacker Barrett Carter makes things interesting.

It will be intriguing to see how the offense fares without running back Will Shipley, who has joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. However, the defense is one of the most dominant and should be able to reign supreme when the game first launches.