EA College Football 26 will be released in July, and many fans will be going into dynasty mode to rebuild their favorite program and help them win a national title.
However, other fans will pick lesser-known schools and try to build them into a contender, which is a much harder task to do. Before the game comes out, here are five teams to rebuild in EA College Football 26 Dynasty mode.
5 Best Teams to Rebuild in EA College Football 26 Dynasty Mode
#1, South Carolina Gamecocks
If you want to rebuild a Power 4 school, South Carolina should be atop the list.
The Gamecocks play in the SEC, which adds a level of difficulty to getting them to be successful. However, starting out, you will have LaNorris Sellers at quarterback, which will help you to begin your tenure.
As well, being in the SEC and at a big school, it should be easier to recruit talent to help the Gamecocks compete for a national title.
#2, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska used to be a powerhouse in college football, but that is no longer the case.
However, the Cornhuskers do have a good foundation with Dylan Raiola at quarterback. Nebraska can still recruit some five-star players, which should help the school be competitive, as well as playing in the Big Ten.
But, Nebraska will be a challenge for users to make them a title contender rather quickly.
#3, Tennessee Volunteers
The final Power 4 team we will mention to rebuild is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are one of biggest teams in college football in terms of popularity, however, Tennessee hasn't been able to get over the hump.
Yet, if you rebuild the Volunteers, you will be able to land plenty of top players in the portal and through high school.
However, playing in the SEC makes it more difficult to get over the hump and become a national champion.
#4, Appalachian State Mountaineers
If you want to go a harder route and go non-Power 4, Appalachian State is a good team to rebuild.
App State has a good fan base and has talent on the roster already. However, being a non-Power 4 school will make it harder to recruit the best players. But, if you can win at App State, you should be able to parlay that success into a major job at another school.
#5, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Hawaii is a fun challenge for any user, as the Rainbow Warriors have a good fan base and can recruit due to their location.
Hawaii plays in the Mountain West, which is an up-and-coming conference, which could eventually be a Power conference if they merge with the Pac-12.
The Rainbow Warriors have been good in the past, so it's a chance to bring greatness back to a storied program.
Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.