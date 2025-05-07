EA College Football 26 will be released in July, and many fans will be going into dynasty mode to rebuild their favorite program and help them win a national title.

Ad

However, other fans will pick lesser-known schools and try to build them into a contender, which is a much harder task to do. Before the game comes out, here are five teams to rebuild in EA College Football 26 Dynasty mode.

5 Best Teams to Rebuild in EA College Football 26 Dynasty Mode

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, South Carolina Gamecocks

If you want to rebuild a Power 4 school, South Carolina should be atop the list.

Ad

Trending

The Gamecocks play in the SEC, which adds a level of difficulty to getting them to be successful. However, starting out, you will have LaNorris Sellers at quarterback, which will help you to begin your tenure.

As well, being in the SEC and at a big school, it should be easier to recruit talent to help the Gamecocks compete for a national title.

#2, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska used to be a powerhouse in college football, but that is no longer the case.

Ad

However, the Cornhuskers do have a good foundation with Dylan Raiola at quarterback. Nebraska can still recruit some five-star players, which should help the school be competitive, as well as playing in the Big Ten.

But, Nebraska will be a challenge for users to make them a title contender rather quickly.

#3, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee could be a popular rebuild team - Source: Imagn

The final Power 4 team we will mention to rebuild is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are one of biggest teams in college football in terms of popularity, however, Tennessee hasn't been able to get over the hump.

Ad

Yet, if you rebuild the Volunteers, you will be able to land plenty of top players in the portal and through high school.

However, playing in the SEC makes it more difficult to get over the hump and become a national champion.

#4, Appalachian State Mountaineers

If you want to go a harder route and go non-Power 4, Appalachian State is a good team to rebuild.

App State has a good fan base and has talent on the roster already. However, being a non-Power 4 school will make it harder to recruit the best players. But, if you can win at App State, you should be able to parlay that success into a major job at another school.

Ad

#5, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Hawaii is a fun challenge for any user, as the Rainbow Warriors have a good fan base and can recruit due to their location.

Hawaii plays in the Mountain West, which is an up-and-coming conference, which could eventually be a Power conference if they merge with the Pac-12.

The Rainbow Warriors have been good in the past, so it's a chance to bring greatness back to a storied program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.