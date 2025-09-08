5 biggest losers & winners of AP Top 25 Poll after Week 2 games ft. Julian Sayin's Ohio State

The AP Top 25 Poll for Week 3 is out and there has been a major shakeup in the middle part of the rankings following the results during the weekend.

Ohio State, Penn State and LSU kept their firm grip at the top three after registering lopsided wins. On the other hand, some teams made their presence felt with wins that helped them move up the rankings.

On the flipside, there have been teams that fell inside the Top 25 after succumbing to stunning losses against fellow high-ranking opponents. Here are the five biggest winners and losers of the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll.

Winners

#5. Florida State

Florida State continued its awesome start to the college football season as it rose four places up the chart from No. 14 to No. 10 after a 77-3 shellacking of East Texas A&M on Saturday.

The ACC team proved to everyone that they're no one-trick ponies after its upset win over Alabama. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

#4. Utah

Utah earned its first home win of the season, demolishing Cal Poly 63-9.

Devon Dampier matched his career-best with three touchdown passes to help the Utes follow up on their 43-10 win over UCLA in the opener.

The win also moved Utah five notches up to No. 20 from its previous ranking of No. 25.

#3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma soared five places to No. 13 after stifling Michigan 24-13. Brett Venables' Sooners held the Wolverines to 288 yards and kept highly-rated quarterback Bryce Underwood in check throughout the game.

#2. Tennessee

Tennessee was the biggest climber in the charts, rising from No. 22 in last week's AP Poll to No. 15 after trouncing East Tennessee State 72-17.

Joey Aguilar amassed 288 passing yards and threw for two touchdowns in the first half alone to help the Sooners get ready for their Southeastern Conference clash with No. 4 Georgia next week.

#1. Ohio State

Ohio State's 70-0 pounding of Grambling State solidified its grip on No. 1 in this week's AP Poll. From 55 first-place votes, two more voters gave their trust to the Buckeyes to keep their firm hold on the top spot ahead of Penn State and LSU, who occupy No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin passed for four touchdowns and set a program record for completed passes to start a game. The sophomore opened with 16 straight completions, breaking Will Howard's record of 13 straight in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Notre Dame on Jan. 20.

Losers

#5. Clemson

Clemson bounced back from its opening-week loss to LSU, outclassing Troy 27-16 on Saturday. The victory, however, didn't prevent it from falling out of the Top 10 this week.

From No. 8 entering Week 2, Dabo Swinney's Tigers fell four more spots to No. 12. Clemson, who were a 31-point favorites to win over the Trojans, trailed 16-0 in the second period.

They finally got their game going just before the half and scored 27 straight points to secure a 27-16 win.

#4. Michigan

Michigan's Bryce Underwood had a reality check in the Wolverines' 24-13 defeat to Oklahoma. After a promising start against New Mexico, where he went 21-of-31 for 251 passing yards, Underwood was off-target against the Sooners, completing only nine passes out of 24 targets and compiling 142 yards.

The loss dropped Michigan from No. 15 to No. 23 in the AP Poll after Week 2.

#3. Arizona State

Arizona State dropped out of the Top 25 after its 24-20 loss to Mississippi State. The Sun Devils fought back from a 17-0 deficit and scored 20 straight points to take a 20-17 lead.

However, Kenny Dillingham's defense allowed a five-play, 77-yard sequence in the last 1:38 to absorb its first loss of the season and fall 14 places from No. 12 the previous week.

#2. Florida

Florida's 18-16 loss to South Florida put them out of the Top 25 from No. 13 before Week 2 games kicked off.

The setback dropped the Gators to No. 29 in the AP Poll at 70 points, but worse is that they allowed the Bulls to climb to No. 18 in the AP Top 25.

#1. SMU

Rhett Lashlee's SMU was shocked by Baylor in double overtime 48-45 on Saturday, causing them to fall out of the AP Top 25. From No. 17 before Week 2's hostilities began, the Mustangs fell off the saddle and are now No. 34 in the rankings.

The ACC team needs to win in its next game against the Missouri State Bears to improve its chances of regaining its position in the poll.

