5 biggest losers & winners of Week 2 AP Poll top 25 rankings ft. Arch Manning's Texas

The AP Top 25 Poll rankings for Week 2 is out, and as expected, there were winners and losers. Several teams in the preseason poll failed to live up to the hype and tumbled down the poll.
Meanwhile, teams from the lower part of the poll had great starts to the season, rising in the rankings. Here are the five biggest losers and winners of the Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll.
Winners
5. Ohio State
The reigning national champions rose two places to No. 1 after beating Texas 14-7 on Saturday.
4. LSU
LSU beat Clemson 17-10 for a strong start to its campaign. Brian Kelly’s team, scaling over what many regarded as a big challenge, rose six places to No. 3.
3. Miami
Mario Cristobal’s team won a hard-fought victory over Notre Dame. The Hurricanes went up five spots to No. 5.
2. Iowa State
The Cyclones are 2-0 after two games. The team won at Kansas State in its season opener, before the blowout victory over South Dakota last weeked. Iowa State rose six spots to No. 16.
1. Florida State
Not many people expected the Seminoles to emerge winners against Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama. Entering Week 1 unranked, Mike Norvell’s program pulled off an upset against the Crimson Tide. The Seminoles are at No. 14.
Losers
5. Boise State
The Broncos were ranked No. 25 in the preseason poll. However, they fell out of the rankings following their 34-7 loss to South Florida.
4. Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman impressed the college football world last season, securing a national championship game berth for the Fighting Irish. However, his 2025 season opener against Miami was not what he wanted.
3. Clemson
The reigning ACC champions hoped for a better opening game than a 17-10 loss to LSU. The Tigers face Troy next, and their fans expect them to spring back to winning.
2. Alabama
Kalen DeBoer’s team dropped 13 spots after losing to Florida State.. The Tide are No. 21 as they prepare to face Louisiana-Monroe.
1. Texas
The Longhorns, buoyed by their hyped quarterback, Arch Manning, were No. 1 heading into Week 1. However, a disappointing offensive display saw them lose 14-7 at Ohio State, dropping six spots to No. 7.