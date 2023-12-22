5 biggest surprises in the college football transfer portal ft. Kyle McCord, Malik Murphy, and more

College football has changed drastically with the transfer portal, as players are free to go to other programs and play right away.

Meaning, if a player didn't get the reps they thought they would get, or didn't start, they are free to leave that program. Since the transfer portal started, schools have been able to get key players to come to their program and make an immediate impact.

Although the window to enter the transfer portal is not closed, here are the five most surprising players to enter it so far.

5 most surprising players to enter transfer portal

#1, Kyle McCord, QB

Kyle McCord's name in the transfer portal shocked a lot of people.

McCord was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes who led them to a 10-1 record, with the lone loss coming to Michigan. McCord had success as the starter, but after head coach Ryan Day wouldn't promise him the starting role next season, he decided to enter the transfer portal.

Since entering the portal, McCord has ended up transferring to Syracuse, where he will be the Orange's starting quarterback.

This past season, McCord went 229-for-348 for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

#2, Maalik Murphy, QB

Maalik Murphy was considered to be the next quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

However, Quinn Ewers' return to school left Murphy in a tough spot, especially with Arch Manning behind him. Manning will likely be Texas' starter in two years after Ewers goes to the NFL after the 2024 college football season.

Murphy had success this past season when he replaced Ewers, who suffered a shoulder injury. With that, many expected him to serve as Ewers' backup again and get more development before entering the transfer portal next year as a bonafide starting quarterback, which he isn't right now.

#3, Will Howard, QB

Will Howard was a four-year starter at Kansas State

Will Howard entering the transfer portal was a bit surprising.

The quarterback was a four-year starter at Kansas State and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title just last year. Howard was expected to be the starter with Kansas State but he decided to enter the transfer portal.

The Wildcats were a good spot for Howard, and it will be interesting to see if he can land as the starting quarterback with a better program.

#4, Walter Nolen, DL

Walter Nolen is arguably the best player in the transfer portal, as he is leaving the Texas A&M Aggies after just two seasons.

The former five-star recruit decided to leave the Aggies after Jimbo Fisher was fired, but that was a bit of a surprise given that Texas A&M hired Mike Elko, who is a defensive head coach.

Nolen was still set to start and make an impact on the Aggies defensive line, but he has decided to enter the portal.

#5, Malachi Nelson, QB

The final player on this list is former USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson.

Nelson was the backup to Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that, Nelson was expected to be the Trojans starting quarterback in 2024.

But, the former five-star recruit has opted to enter the transfer portal, which is a bit surprising. Nelson went 1-for-3 for zero yards in his freshman season.

