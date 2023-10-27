5 bold college football predictions for 2023 CFP National Championship entering November

Having a bold college football prediction is nothing new as everyone has some "hot takes" about sports. However, as we get closer to the end of the regular season, it is time to start discussing what will be happening in the College Football Playoff and more specifically the National Championship Game.

Here's a look at some college football predictions with more than two months before the National Championship Game is played. Is this spoiling what happens or is this just a bunch of crazy talk? Time will tell.

5 bold college football predictions in November

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#5. The Georgia Bulldogs do not have a chance for the three-peat

The Georgia Bulldogs have won each of the previous two national championships and are looking to win a third consecutive title. However, they have not looked as dominant and lost their best-skill position player in tight end Brock Bowers. If they lose one game and do not win the SEC Championship Game, they can miss the College Football Playoff entirely.

#4. The Pac-12 has a representative in the National Championship Game

The Pac-12 Conference will likely go extinct after this college football season with 10 of its 12 members leaving the conference before the 2024 season. Since the four-team playoff format has happened, we have seen two Pac-12 teams make the playoffs and only the 2014 Oregon Ducks make the title game. The Washington Huskies, Oregon State Beavers, Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks all have the potential to be within the top four teams when the season ends and one will make the National Championship Game.

#3. Alabama Soars into the CFP and wins it all

It is difficult to count the Alabama Crimson Tide out as they are ranked No. 9 in the nation heading into Week 9 action. We saw the incredible difference from the beginning of the season where they benched Jalen Milroe and looked awful against the South Florida Bulls after losing to the Texas Longhorns. However, they have turned a corner and Nick Saban's squad could win it all.

#2. Michigan is not allowed to be selected into the CFP

The Michigan Wolverines have now dealt with two penalties this season as coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for an NCAA violation for the first three games of the regular season. Now, with this elaborate illegal sign-stealing scandal headed by assistant coach Connor Stalions, the NCAA is going to want to put its foot down as hard as possible to not allow this to happen again. Expect Michigan to be disqualified as a result and not be allowed to compete in the College Football Playoff this season as part of a potential punishment.

#1. Nick Saban rides off into the sunset

This is easily the least likely but Alabama winning the national championship this season is not out of the question if they win out the rest of the season. This would be interesting to ride off into the sunset and at 72 years old, the end is probably near and why not have the greatest coach in college football history end his career on a great note?