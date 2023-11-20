An important group of celebrities gathered at the Rose Bowl to watch USC clash with UCLA in what could be Caleb Williams' last college football game. The night was a sad one for Trojans fans everywhere, as the Bruins came out on top 38-20. Williams avoided reporters and gave no statements after the game.

The USC Trojans had a disappointing season, ending with a 7-5 record. Hopes were high at the Southern California school, with the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner returning for a last outing. Some even touted the Trojans to challenge for a College Football Playoff seed.

A first midseason defeat to Notre Dame brought expectations closer to earth. Hopes of making the Pac-12 championship game remained, but a 1-4 record over the second half of the season dispelled any such notion.

Caleb Williams is almost unanimously expected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, which means that if he elects to sit out the bowl season, this could be the last time we see him in a Trojans shirt. Given this possibility, there was a lot of anticipation for this Los Angeles rivalry.

Celebrities aren't ones to miss situations like these, so let's take a look at who went to see Caleb Williams for one last time.

5 celebrities who attended Caleb Williams' final takedown in the USC vs. UCLA clash.

#1 Olivia Rodrigo

The 20-year-old singer is a USC student, so there's no surprise that she watched the last game of the Trojans' season against rival school UCLA. In 2022, Rodrigo enrolled in the Thornton School of Music at USC.

#2 Anthony Muñoz

The Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz played offensive tackle for the USC Trojans in the late 1970s. He was a member of the 1978 national champion team. It's fairly obvious why he went to see Caleb Williams' final game at the school.

#3 Nikki García

The former WWE wrestling champion is not a USC alumnus, but she is a native Californian, so it wouldn't be out of character for her to be a fan of the Trojans. She posted a picture to her Instagram alongside other celebrities at the game.

#4 Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen was another of the celebrities at the game who happened to be a Trojan alumnus. The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer running back is among the best players to play for the school. He was a 1978 national champion and a winner of the 1981 Heisman in his time at Southern California.

#5 Jerry Rice

Arguably one of the best football players ever, the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer played at USC between 1981 and 1984. He was a two-time All-American, and in the NFL, he still holds the record for all-purpose yards with 23,546.