5 CFB coaches on hot seat that desperately need a winning season to save their jobs ft. Billy Napier 

Head coaching jobs in college football are highly volatile, and some are only a bad season away from being fired. It not only applies to newcomers but also veterans who despite having past success, may be out of a job if they are not able to produce expected results.

Ad

Several high-profile coaches entering the 2025 season may be at the end of the firing line and need a 10+ win season to avoid just that.

Here's a closer look at five such coaches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 CFB coaches who badly need a 10+ winning season

#1. Billy Napier (Florida Gators)

Syndication: Gainesville Sun - Source: Imagn

After back-to-back losing seasons, including a 6-7 record in 2022 and a 5-7 finish in 2023, Billy Napier was able to put out a winning season with the Florida Gators, finishing 2024 with an 8-5 record overall while going 4-4 SEC play.

Ad

Trending

However, the pressure is still mounting as Napier may still need to do even better like winning 10 games and making the College Football Playoff. It helps that the committee has decided to switch back to ranking-based qualification rather than giving conference champions a spot in the 12-team field.

#2. Brent Venables (Oklahoma Sooners)

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Oklahoma changed conferences in 2024, shifting from Big 12 to SEC but they couldn't sustain the momentum in the process. Venables led the team to a 10-3 in 2024 but dropped to a 6-7 record while going 2-6 in SEC play.

Ad

While this was bound to happen, given the SEC is a much more competitive conference than Big 12, Venables will still have a sword to his neck if he's not able to do well in 2025.

#3. Dave Aranda (Baylor Bears)

NCAA Football: Baylor at Houston - Source: Imagn

Aranda saw early success with the Bears registering a 12-2 season in 2021 but since then the program has yet to register a double-digit win season again.

Ad

In the last three seasons, Baylor has gone 6-7 (2022), 3-9 (2023) and 8-5 (2024). While it was an improvement in 2024, the program wants Aranda to reprive his past success and get them to at least conference championship contenders next season.

#4. Luke Fickell (Wisconsin Badgers)

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Wisconsin registered a losing season in 2024 (5-7) after going 7-6 and a bowl game appearance the season before. Last season marked the program's first missed bowl appearance in over two decades. What makes it even worse is the fact that the program has not been able to maximize its fruitful recruiting returns.

Ad

As such, Fickell won't have job security if he manages just another losing season.

#5. Clark Lea (Vanderbilt Commodores)

NCAA Football: Birmingham Bowl-Georgia Tech at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Lea may have already removed the target off his back after posting a 7-6 2024 finish one year after registering a 2-10 season the year before.

However, that doesn't mean the program won't fire him if he gets back and records a losing season. Lea will need to show last season wasn't just a fluke and produce another winning season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.