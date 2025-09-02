5 CFB hot seat coaches with massive buyouts heading into Week 2 of 2025 season ft. Kalen DeBoer

With Week 2 of the 2025 season upon us, there’s a growing number of hot seat coaches in college football. Some top coaches started their campaign either with losses or unconvincing wins, putting them on the edge ahead of their next games.

However, with their buyouts set at huge amounts, the decision to fire some of them won't be easy as fans might want. Let's look at the top five college hot seat coaches with massive buyouts heading into Week 2.

5. Deion Sanders, $14 million

It was not the start Colorado fans wanted, losing 27-20 to Georgia Tech at Folsom Field. It’s still early in Sanders’ contract extension, and his impressive 2024 campaign should still be fresh in the minds of Buffaloes fans. However, he has to deliver a win in Week 2 against Delaware.

4. Steve Sarkisian, $55 million

Steve Sarkisian had lots of explaining to do after a forgettable offensive performance against Ohio State. The Texas Longhorns coach's much-touted quarterback, Arch Manning, didn’t have the debut many expected and is under fire. However, the team’s next game at home against San Jose State is a great opportunity to ease the pressure on Sarkisian and Manning.

3. Dabo Swinney, $60 million

A home loss to LSU may not be enough to put most college coaches under pressure. However, for a coach of Dabo Swinney’s status, and at a program like Clemson, it was less than acceptable.

Luckily for the reigning ACC champions, their next opponents are expected to pose a lesser challenge. The Tigers face Troy at home in Week 2.

2. Kalen DeBoer, $63 million

Kalen DeBoer on the list of hot seat coaches with massive buyouts is likely a no-brainer. He has a lot to live up to at Tuscaloosa, and losing to an underdog FSU in Week 1 was a less-than-ideal way to open the season. DeBoer needs to deliver results, and he needs to do so starting on Saturday.

1. Lincoln Riley, $80 million

No list of hot seat coaches with massive buyouts will be complete without Lincoln Riley, at least for the sheer size of his buyout. The washout victory against Missouri State will not ease the pressure on the USC coach's shoulders.

The real test for Riley won’t come until October when the Trojans host Michigan before traveling to South Bend to face Notre Dame.

