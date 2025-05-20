5 CFB stars who excelled in classroom with outstanding academic honors ft. Peyton Manning

It's a myth that top athletes, like CFB players, don't do well in studies. There have been several college football stars who have done well in studies while also excelling in college football.

Ad

Let's take a look at some of the names that will surprise you by how well they also did in academics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five CFB stars with outstanding academic honors

#1 Peyton Manning: University of Tennessee

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Kentucky at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

NFL legend Peyton Manning studied and played for the University of Tennessee. He graduated in speech communications and is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Manning earned Academic All-America honors in 1996 and 1997 and was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

Ad

Trending

In 1997, he received the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the "Academic Heisman." Manning was inducted into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame in 2018.

#2 Tim Tebow: University of Florida

Syndication: Gainesville Sun - Source: Imagn

Often referred to as one of the greatest CFB players of all time, Tim Tebow also shone inside the classroom. At the University of Florida, he majored in Family, Youth and Community Sciences and maintained a 3.66 GPA.

Ad

He became the first player to win ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American of the Year in consecutive years. He earned the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2009 on top of being a three-time Academic All-American.

Tebow won the Wuerffel Trophy and the Disney Spirit Award in 2008.

#3 Barrett Jones: University of Alabama

NFL: New York Giants at St. Louis Rams - Source: Imagn

During his time with Alabama, Barrett Jones stole the spotlight on both fronts. He graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA in accounting and went on to earn a master's degree, also with a perfect GPA.

Ad

Jones was the recipient of numerous academic accolades, including the William V. Campbell Trophy and was a two-time Academic All-American.

#4 Andrew Luck: Stanford University

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Andrew Luck was more than two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up for Stanford. The CFB star earned the 2011 Academic All-America of the Year and graduated with a degree in architectural design.

Ad

#5 Robert Griffin III: Baylor University

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Robert Griffin III is another big CFB star on this list. While at Baylor, he studied for three years to earn his Bachelor's degree in political science and a 3.67 GPA. He also appeared on the Dean's list twice.

Griffin also pursued postgraduation studies in communications.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.