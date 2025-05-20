5 CFB stars who excelled in classroom with outstanding academic honors ft. Peyton Manning

It's a myth that top athletes, like CFB players, don't do well in studies. There have been several college football stars who have done well in studies while also excelling in college football.
Let's take a look at some of the names that will surprise you by how well they also did in academics.
Five CFB stars with outstanding academic honors
#1 Peyton Manning: University of Tennessee
NFL legend Peyton Manning studied and played for the University of Tennessee. He graduated in speech communications and is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Manning earned Academic All-America honors in 1996 and 1997 and was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.
In 1997, he received the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is also known as the "Academic Heisman." Manning was inducted into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame in 2018.
#2 Tim Tebow: University of Florida
Often referred to as one of the greatest CFB players of all time, Tim Tebow also shone inside the classroom. At the University of Florida, he majored in Family, Youth and Community Sciences and maintained a 3.66 GPA.
He became the first player to win ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American of the Year in consecutive years. He earned the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2009 on top of being a three-time Academic All-American.
Tebow won the Wuerffel Trophy and the Disney Spirit Award in 2008.
#3 Barrett Jones: University of Alabama
During his time with Alabama, Barrett Jones stole the spotlight on both fronts. He graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA in accounting and went on to earn a master's degree, also with a perfect GPA.
Jones was the recipient of numerous academic accolades, including the William V. Campbell Trophy and was a two-time Academic All-American.
#4 Andrew Luck: Stanford University
Andrew Luck was more than two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up for Stanford. The CFB star earned the 2011 Academic All-America of the Year and graduated with a degree in architectural design.
#5 Robert Griffin III: Baylor University
Robert Griffin III is another big CFB star on this list. While at Baylor, he studied for three years to earn his Bachelor's degree in political science and a 3.67 GPA. He also appeared on the Dean's list twice.
Griffin also pursued postgraduation studies in communications.
