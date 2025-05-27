5 CFB stars who were snubbed from College Football 2026 cover ft. Arch Manning

The highly-anticipated College Football 2026 video game from EA Sports recently announced that it will feature two cover athletes this year.Two wide receivers, Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith and Alabama Crimson Tide's Ryan Williams were given the prestigous honors. While they are both deserving after excellent freshman seasons, here are five othger players that were snubbed.

5 snubs for College Football 2026 cover

CFB 26 cover snubs

#1 - Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Tigers

Cade Klubnik threw the third-most touchdown passes in the entire country last year as his 36 trailed only Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. This means he will enter this season as the active leader from last year after Ward and Sanders were picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik has also helped the Clemson Tigers win two ACC chamionships already.

#2 - Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Caleb Downs is widely considered one of the best defensive back prospects in all of college football. In fact, many projected that if he were to have been eligible for the draft this year, he likely would have been a first-round pick. The eligibility rules require him to play one more collegitate season, so he has returned to the Ohio State Buckeyes, presumably for just one more year.

#3 - Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is probably the most coveted prospect in all of college football entering this season. In addition to being a Manning, he also plays quarterback at a high level for the Texas Longhorns, one of the best programs in the country. Many teams will have their eye on him for next year's darft as potentially generational opportunity to change the direction of a NFL franchise.

#4 - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson Tigers

TJ Parker has been a force on the edge of the Clemson Tigers defense in each of his two collegiate seasons so far. He has already totaled 16.5 sacks, including 11 last year, while also leading the entire nation with six forced fumbles. Another similar season, or him taking another step forward, will likely result in him being one of the first players picked in next year's draft.

#5 - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar generated buzz prior to the 2025 NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick if he were to declare himself eligible. He decided to return to the Penn State Nittany Lions for another season after falling just short of the College Football National Championship last year. The dytnamic dual-threat quarterback has 49 passing touchdowns and ten rushing touchdowns across two seasons as a starter so far.

