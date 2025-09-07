5 CFB teams disrespected in AP Poll Top 25 after Week 2 ft. Bill Napier's Florida Gators

The AP Poll top 25 rankings for Week 3 came out on Sunday after another exciting series of college football games across the country. As usual, the rankings are generating a lot of debates among fans and analysts alike.
There are varying views on the rise and fall of some programs in the poll, with questions surrounding which team deserves which position. Amidst such debates, one subject that stands out is that of teams seemingly disrespected by the voters.
We look at the top five teams disrespected in the AP Poll top 25 after Week 2.
5. TCU
The Horned Frogs gave six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick his first reality check in college football. Sonny Dykes’ men mercilessly deployed their air-raid strategy on offense, battering the Tar Heels 48-14 at Chapel Hill.
Handing Belichick such a humbling reality check, it beats many football fans why the Horned Frogs are unranked.
4. Georgia Tech
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were the massive underdogs going into their season opener against Colorado at Boulder. A 27-20 win over Coach Prime’s Colorado was not enough to earn the Yellow Jackets a place in Week 2’s AP Poll top 25.
However, when they beat Gardner-Webb over the weekend to go 2-0, some fans might have expected to see them ranked somewhere in the poll.
3. No. 11 South Carolina
The Gamecocks are 2-0 after Week 2, entering Week 3 at No. 11. A fair place on the rankings, many might concede. However, it is a place lower than where they were a week ago, despite recording another win.
On the other hand, a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that has not recorded a win this season got a place higher on the rankings.
2. Florida
Billy Napier’s Florida fell to a shocking 16-18 loss against South Florida in Week 2 to go 1-1. The Gators had opened their season with a massive 55-0 win over the Long Island Sharks. The SEC powerhouse is not used to being unranked.
However, it might remain so for weeks to come, with LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M all lined up to face the Gators.
1. No. 6 Georgia
No. 6 Georgia beat Austin Peay 28-6 to go 2-0 in Week 2. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs dropped two places on the AP Poll top 25. No. 4 Oregon didn’t have a tougher opponent than Georgia, although it was more ruthless.
Still, it is hard to justify why the reigning SEC champions would be dropping in the rankings, despite a perfect record so far.