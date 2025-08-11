5 CFB teams disrespected in AP Top 25 Poll ft. Lincoln Riley's USC

The AP Top 25 Poll for the 2025 college football season was released on Monday. While the rankings give fans an idea of where teams rank nationally compared to other top teams, some programs might have felt they deserved a higher ranking.

On that note, here's a look at five college football teams that might have felt disrespected by the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

5 CFB teams disrespected in AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State HC Ryan Day- Source: Imagn

#5. USC

Lincoln Riley's USC was not ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the 2025 season. While some might attribute the Trojans' 7-6 record from last season might have been the root cause of the setback, USC has had a strong offseason with its recruitments, including star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The Trojans have the best recruitment class, according to 247Sports, and many feel that they could make a push for the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season.

#4. Indiana

Indiana reached the College Football Playoff last season in Curt Cignetti's first year as coach. However, the Hoosiers have earned the No. 20 rank in the latest AP Poll. Indiana still has an experienced roster, but there is a case for the team to get a higher rank.

#3. Tennessee

Tennessee made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time in history last season. Although the Vols will have a new QB1 following Nico Iamaleava's transfer to USC, some might suggest that Tennessee could have gotten a better rank than No. 24.

#2. Ohio State

Ohio State won the national title last season, but will have a relatively new roster for the upcoming season. However, the Buckeyes were given a No. 3 rank by AP, behind Texas and Penn State.

#1. Miami

The Miami Hurricanes were ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll for the upcoming season. However, there is a case that the team could be ranked higher, especially after landing quarterback Carson Beck in the transfer portal. Many feel that Beck could replicate what Cam Ward did at the program last season.

