5 coaches on hot seat heading into Week 1 of college football ft. Billy Napier

The 2024 college football season is underway as Week 0 is in the rearview mirror while Week 1 is nearly here. With the newly expanded college football playoff, teams enter 2024 with better chances of making the playoffs. However, it will also heighten expectations for certain coaches who are expected to deliver.

Heading into Week 1 of the college football playoff, here are five coaches who are on the hot seat.

5 college football coaches on hot seat heading into Week 1

#1. Billy Napier, Florida

Billy Napier is entering his third season at Florida and the coach is on the hot seat. He went 6-7 and 5-7 in his two seasons and the Gators have one of the hardest schedules in college football.

If Florida fails to make a bowl game, Napier's time as coach could be over.

#2. Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ryan Day enters his sixth year as the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Despite leading Ohio State to a 56-8 record and leading them to three college football playoff appearances, he will be on the hot seat. No game matters for Ohio State other than Michigan at the end of the season.

If Ohio State can't beat the Wolverines this year, which would be Day's fourth-straight loss, he likely would be fired.

#3. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Sam Pittman enters his fifth year at Arkansas. IMAGN

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman was brought back for his fifth season, which was a bit of a surprise.

Pittman and Arkansas went 4-8 last season and the Razorbacks are expected to struggle again in 2024. If Arkansas fails to make a bowl game, Pittman will likely be fired.

In four years at Arkansas, Pittman is 23-25.

#4. Lincoln Riley, USC

Lincoln Riley is entering his third season at USC but he already is on the hot seat as the coach hasn't had as much success as many thought.

Riley had Caleb Williams as his starter, but the Trojans didn't win the Pac-12 in either year. USC is now in the Big Ten, which makes their schedule that much harder.

If Riley and USC go 6-6 or 7-5, there will be talk of getting the Trojans to let him go.

#5. Mario Cristobal, Miami

Mario Cristobal is entering his third season at Miami and has led the Hurricanes to a 12-13 record.

Cristobal made some critical errors last season, but the Hurricanes are one of the favorites to win the ACC. However, if Miami fails to make the conference game and has a 7–5 type of season, his job status will be worth monitoring.

